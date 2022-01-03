KISS KISS – Tuanzebe-Napoli, the deal slipped: the reason. Insigne: no to Atletico

The journalist Valter De Maggio made some statements during Radio Goal, a program broadcast on the frequencies of the Kiss Kiss Napoli broadcaster, analyzing the transfer market moves of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club. These are his words: “There is some news for what concerns Tuanzebe. It won’t close anytime soon, but it will take a while. The bureaucratic issues must be resolved because the player is on loan at Aston Villa, he must then return to Manchester United before he signs for Napoli. “

Valter De Maggio then focused on the timing of the Tuanzebe affair: “The player could be from Napoli between four, five days“.

Finally on Lorenzo Insigne: “On the player, as is well known, there is an important offer from Toronto. There is talk of more than eleven million euros per season for the next five years. The attacker has only Napoli in his heart, he is in love with the square, not would never want to face it as an opponent. That’s why he doesn’t seem interested in the offer ofAtletico Madrid. He would like to go away from Italy also to never cross the Azzurri “.