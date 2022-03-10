Kiss would confirm Marc Anthony’s new relationship with the young Miss Universe finalist

They had already attracted attention a few days ago when they were caught holding hands, but this time Mark Anthony and the model Nadia Ferrera They were caught giving a passionate kiss.

The log opened the question: Does Marc Anthony have a new love? Everything seems to indicate that the singer and the finalist of Miss Universe 2021, representing Paraguay, They are slowly making their relationship public. Nadia Ferreira and the artist shared in a Greek restaurant, in Mexico City.

It was in this place where both were recorded together and Marc Anthony was caught kissing the 22-year-old. In addition, Sebastián Yatra was in the same place. In the restaurant, those present danced the “Dance of Zorba” and broke plates, following the Greek tradition.

But the records holding hands and now kissing add up to the fact that last 8M, Marc Anthony shared a story about Nadia Ferreira with the following message: “Congratulations QUEEN. Especially today on Women’s Day!”

Marc Anthony released his new album called “Pa’ lla voy” last week. The album is a celebration of his thirty-year musical career, which he began in January 1993 with “Otra Nota”.

Listen to Marc Anthony’s new album