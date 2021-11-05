Kissed by luck with the Lottery of Receipts: winning four zeros

Christmas comes early for the lucky one who was kissed by the Receipt Lottery. In the drawing on Thursday 4 November, in fact, among the winners of the extra prizes of 10 thousand euros there is also Romagna, with one win in Ravenna and one in the province of Forlì-Cesena. The winning codes were disclosed by the Customs and Monopoly Agency. The weekly draws include 25 prizes of 10 thousand euros for buyers and 25 prizes of 2 thousand euros for exhibitors.

In the draws on December 30th, 5 maxi prizes of 150,000 euros will be awarded for those who buy and 5 maxi prizes of 30,000 euros for those who sell. The first annual draw will be held at the beginning of 2022, which will reward one of the cashless purchases made from February 1st to December 31st. The monthly draws are carried out every second Thursday of the month, for receipts transmitted and registered by the lottery system by 11:59 pm on the last day of the previous month.

How to participate

To participate, simply show your lottery code at the time of purchase. It is a bar code and alphanumeric that can be obtained by entering your tax code on the lottery portal (www.lotteriadegliscontrini.gov.it). It is important to take it with you every time you go out to shop and provide it to the shopkeeper at the time of payment.

If the amount of the expense is equal to at least 1 euro and the payment is made by electronic means (credit cards, debit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, cards and apps connected to private payment circuits and limited spendability), the electronic receipt that the merchant sends electronically will produce a virtual ticket for each euro spent, up to a maximum of 1,000 tickets for each receipt of an amount equal to or greater than 1,000 euro. If the amount spent is greater than one euro, any decimal figure greater than 49 cents will still produce another virtual ticket.

After the extraction of the winning tickets, the Customs and Monopolies Agency will trace the lottery code associated with the extracted ticket both to the buyer’s tax code and to the merchant’s VAT number. Cash purchases, online purchases, those for which an invoice is issued and those for which the customer provides the operator with his tax code or health card for tax deduction or deduction purposes cannot participate in the lottery.

Winnings are communicated via certified e-mail (certified e-mail) to the address communicated in the reserved area of ​​the lottery portal and in the absence of a certified e-mail, the communication is sent by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt. The communication will indicate the obligation to go, within 90 days, to the office of the Customs and Monopoly Agency competent based on one’s residence or tax domicile. The prize will arrive directly by bank or postal transfer. The prizes must therefore be claimed within 90 days of the announcement of the win, otherwise they will be reassigned.

The monthly draws will be carried out every second Thursday of the month, among all tickets generated by consideration transmitted and registered by the Lottery System in the month preceding the draw. Weekly draws will also be added from June. Finally, the annual draw, which is worth a prize of 5 million euros for the buyer and 1 million euros for the operator and for which all tickets generated by payments transmitted and registered in the Lottery System compete from January 1st to December 31 of each year. The first annual drawing – which will take place at the beginning of 2022 – will however compete with all the tickets generated from February 1st to December 31st 2021. A provision by the Director General of the Customs and Monopolies Agency will set the date of the annual drawing.

Purchases of less than one euro, purchases made online and purchases made in the exercise of business, art or profession do not allow participation in the lottery. electronic, purchases for which the data of the fees are transmitted to the Health Card system (for example purchases made at pharmacies, parapharmacies, opticians, analysis laboratories, veterinary clinics) and purchases for which the buyer requests the operator the ” acquisition of one’s own tax code for the purpose of tax deduction or deduction.

Receipt lottery, how to collect your winnings

The winnings will be communicated via Pec or via registered mail. The winners will then have three months from the notification of the winnings to claim the prize at the office of the Customs and Monopoly Agency competent based on their residence or tax domicile. The prize will arrive by bank or postal transfer and is not subject to taxation. For each drawing they are valid for all receipts transmitted and registered by the lottery system from Monday to Sunday, up to 11:59 pm, of the previous week. If the drawing day coincides with a national holiday, the drawing is postponed to the first following working day. In 2021, the weekly draws include additional prizes: 25 prizes each week of € 10,000 for buyers and 25 prizes of € 2,000 for exhibitors.

