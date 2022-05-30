kisses and hugs, the couple no longer hides their happiness

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in love: they kiss on Instagram

It’s the big love between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! Since her breakup and divorce from Kanye West, the reality TV star and businesswoman at the head of SKIMS or even KKW Beauty has found love with the comedian from SNL (Saturday Night Live). Kim K you can follow in his new show The Kardashians on Disney + (with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardarshian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner) is also revealed at the beginning of her relationship with Pete in the episodes.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson formalized their couple on the networks and made their first official outing together (on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022 where Kim Kardashian was clashed by Lili Reinhart for her weight loss linked to her dress, tackle to which Kim responded in defense of his regime). And now, they no longer hide their romance at all and have unveiled a video of them in Instagram story where they kiss on the mouth. Kisses and hugs punctuate the images.

Kim K confided in her relationship with the comedian: “I am very happy and very satisfied”

The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is therefore serious. The mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm is fulfilled with the ex-fiancé of Ariana Grande and ex-boyfriend of Phoebe Dynevor. The influencer had revealed to Good Morning America, in April 2022:…

