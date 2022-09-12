Kisses, kisses galore for Kendall Jenner who is back with her ex!

Just like her sisters, Kendall Jenner’s life is scrutinized by the whole world. His physical evolution passes there, like his new XXL lips which shocked Internet users recently. As well as his love life. Lately, Kylie’s sister was in a relationship with Devin Booker, a basketball player. Before they separated last June after almost two years of relationship. “Kendall and Devin went through a rough patch and decided to go their separate ways over a week ago now.” confided a source close to the couple toE!NEWS, just after they were spotted together at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s gothic wedding in Italy. “They started to feel like they weren’t on the same page anymore and had two very different lifestyles.” pursuit this same source, before specifying that the rupture came from the model who wanted “more space and time for her”.

But now Kendall Jenner took the time and the space she needed to return to the arms of her basketball player. On September 11, while in New York for Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner was spotted in the middle of a kissing session with Devin Booker. Not at a parade but at a tennis match which they apparently didn’t just watch.

On the way to the baby? Surely not according to the latest confessions of the main interested party. In one of the episodes of “The Kardashians”, Kendall Jenner was very adamant about this in the face of pressure from her mother Kris Jenner. If all her sisters have already passed the milestone, she will take the time she needs, period. “She’s randomly texting me saying, ‘I think it’s time'”confided Kendall Jenner during an interview for E!News Daily Pop. “And I answer him: ‘It’s not rather for me to know'”, she continued. Present during the show, Kris Jenner then replied: “It’s just a nice reminder”.

Laura Bertrand

