“Kisses, looks and more kisses”

Our roundup continues to discover the most famous phrases for good wishes Happy Saint Valentine’s 2022. Below, we have selected some that speak of falling in love, an overwhelming and difficult to describe feeling. Stephen Littleword he has written two particularly significant ones. The first: “I love people in love, in love with a person, an idea, their work. I love people in love because they travel two meters from the ground, in a cloud of light, made of stars and rainbows and, if you talk to them, in addition to words, their eyes, gestures, silences shine “.

The second: “For lovers there is no space and time there is only that feeling of joy mixed with emotion that makes them more like drunks. Yes, because lovers quench their thirst for kisses and looks, and more kisses “. Then there is William Shakespeare: “Lovers have, like madmen, such an excitable brain and such a fertile fantasy, that they see much more things than cold reason can then explain”. (update by Alessandro Nidi)

Love Quotes in Movies: Have a Happy Valentine’s Day with Clint!

The review of the “inspirations” for the reading public continues on the eve of the Valentine’s Day: cinematic greetings phrases“Can always be a nice way to” break “the banality of sugary messages to be exchanged for February 14th.

Thanks to the collection made by Vanity Fair on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we can retrace some of the most exciting quotes in the history of cinema: why not delight your sweetheart with a nice “Dirty Dancing “ of the unforgettable Patrick Swayze, “I’m afraid of everything, of what I am, of what I do, of what I say and above all I’m afraid that if I leave this room I will never feel what I’m feeling now … now that I’m here with you … Baby ». Less known perhaps by the “pros” is the film of the iconic duo Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep neither “The bridges of Madison County“: Here is the right sentence to dedicate,” I’m not sure I have you inside of me, or that I am inside you or even possess you. And in any case, it is not possession that I aspire to. I believe instead that we are both inside another being that we have created, and which is called us ». And to close the cinematic trio for Valentine’s Day greetings we rely on “Love Story“Where an iconic phrase has remained engraved in the history of cinema of all times, with love in the very first row:” To love means never having to say I’m sorry “. (adj. by Niccolò Magnani)

And if instead you rely on “usual ”phrases of wishes for a good Valentine’s Day on this tour you concentrated on the “musical mood “, still loaded with the “wake” of Sanremo? Radio Deejay provides you with a good opportunity, which for the feast of lovers on February 14 has developed some “ad hoc” songs in order to be inspired by a more original dedication than usual.

To stay on the Sanremo theme, a possible inspiration for author phrases could come from the winner “Chills”With the successful duo Mahmood and Blanco: «I dreamed of flying with you, on a diamond bike». Do you want to stay on a bit more classic tones and linked to songwriting but still modern? Then Cesare Cremonini is for you and with “Poetic“- if you want to have very serious intentions with your / your recipient – play it safe:” And even when we are tired, we will find a way to navigate in the dark “. For a third and final “inspiration” of Valentine’s Day ‘made in Radio Deejay’ we are focusing on something more particular and represented by Ex-Otago from “When I’m with you“:” When I’m with you I feel a din inside me, a music that I don’t know where it comes from and maybe it doesn’t have a name, but it caresses me and invades me. ” (adj. by Niccolò Magnani)

Greetings Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: let’s rely on William Shakespeare …

There are now only a few hours to go Valentine’s Day 2022 and it is therefore time to prepare the messages greetings to dedicate to your partner: via Whatsapp, via text message or handwritten on the card accompanying the gift you have chosen for him or her. Don’t have any ideas? Here are some proposals for romantic phrases for Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 taken from books, which are often a treasure as regards the combination of love and poetry.

Speaking of this issue, one cannot overlook the pen of William Shakespeare. The English poet and playwright wrote splendid phrases that are perfectly suited to the occasion of Happy Valentine’s Day 2022. “Love looks not with the eyes but with the soul and therefore the winged Cupid is painted blind”, this is one of those taken from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. “He doubts that the stars are fire / he doubts that the sun moves / he doubts that the truth is a liar / but never doubt my love”, these are some verses taken from “Hamlet”. Finally, from “Romeo and Juliet”, the most troubled love story in history: “With the wings of love I flew over the walls, because you cannot put limits on love and what love wants love dares”.

Greetings Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: love phrases taken from books

Even the most modern books offer numerous good wishes Valentine’s Day 2022 which you can draw on to surprise your partner. “Love does not give peace. Love is sleepless. Love is raising to power. Love is fast. Love is tomorrow. Love is tsunami. Love is blood red ”, for example this is taken from“ White like milk, red like blood ”by Alessandro D’Avenia.

“Our souls are one and if you want to know, they will never separate,” he wrote instead Nicholas Sparks in “The pages of our life”. And again by the same author, from “The steps of love”, there is “Our love is like the wind: it cannot be seen, but it is perceived”. Finally, a famous aphorism by the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry contained in “Airman’s odyssey”: “To love is not looking at each other, but looking together in the same direction”.

