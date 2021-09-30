Kissing 9 times a day makes you happy, science says so

What can be more romantic than a kiss? From first kiss (an event that we remember all our life), it is the expression of all our love towards the other person: tender love, romantic love, passionate love and affectionate love. The history of cinema, on the other hand, is full of dream kisses: from the tender kiss between the very young Macaulay Caulkin and Anna Chlumsky in Dad I found a friend to the unforgettable kiss between Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh in Gone With the Wind, moving on to the kiss on the stern of the Titanic between Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet, we have all well imprinted in our memory i more engaging kisses Of all times.

Today we want to investigate the benefits of kissing: what they are and, above all, why it is worth not holding back and kissing as hard as possible with your better half! We prepare lip balms and mints: increasing the kisses given to the partner will not only help the couple to consolidate, but will also bring an immediate psychophysical improvement to our lives!

Because kissing is often good

Not just a pastime, kissing is also healthy! Whether it is given with passion or affection born of a solid relationship, it has been proven by researchers at the University of Oxford as kissing helps keep romantic relationships alive: the levels of oxytocin (the hormone of happiness) rise, pheromones (the molecules of sexual attraction) are exchanged and dopamine (the mediator of positive sensations such as satisfaction) is released; then cortisol (the stress hormone) is lowered, making us feel a lasting sense of well-being and inner peace. According to Michele Cucchi of the Santagostino Medical Center in Milan, we must avoid ritualizing the gesture and making it obvious: kissing in fact increases the intimate (physical and psychological) closeness with the other. But, in addition to the kiss between partners, too show affection towards loved ones causes a hormonal discharge: so let’s not forget to show affection towards our parents, children or grandchildren. Are you still not convinced enough? So know that kissing improves blood circulation, lowers cholesterol and, listen, it’s a natural remedy for wrinkles! In fact, the act of kissing involves 12 muscles (29 if we talk about French kisses): what do you say, is it or is it not the cheapest and most enjoyable facial gymnastics there is? Experts shout loudly: kiss at least 9 times a day! Like hugging for at least one minute, 9 kisses a day bring all the benefits mentioned above, helping you manage stress, anxiety and mood swings.

Five fun facts to know about kissing

In the 1980s, the average kiss duration was 5.5 seconds; today it gets to 12 seconds If a kiss to the mold burns 6.4 calories per minute, a passionate kiss burns up to 20 In France and Italy you kiss, on average, much more than in Sweden and Germany (7 times against 4) There are 2 out of 3 people who, on average, tilt their heads to the right when preparing to kiss There are places in America that don’t like public kissing on “Lord’s Day”: kissing is off limits on the streets of Michigan and Connecticut on Sundays.

Kiss readings

Kissing, what a passion! If you want to learn more about the kiss, take a look at the books we suggest. The first, The science of kissing. What our lips say by Sheril Kirshenbaum teaches everything there is to know about kissing: data, psychology, neuroscience and curiosities for a book that explains, with scientific rigor, everything there is to know in the encounter between two pairs of lips. In the second text, The first kiss. The sentimental education of our preteen children, Alberto Pellai and Barbara Tamborini suggest to the reader how to talk about the first affections to their children: tests and typical situations are included, to better prepare us for a speech that (alas) can still create embarrassment. The last reading is a real journey on the history of the kiss: from prehistory to the present day, the authors of Kissing (Elisabetta Moro and Marino Niola) rediscover semantic and social meanings, fears and needs expressed in the most beautiful smack of lips there is.

