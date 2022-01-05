Kitbag: Jodie Comer renounces the role of Josephine Bonaparte, possibly Vanessa Kirby in her place

Actress Jodie Comer had to give up the role of Josephine in the long-awaited film Kitbag, directed by Ridley Scott and dedicated to the life of Napoleon.

The actress will therefore not collaborate with Ridley Scott for the second time due to problems with the timing related to the current health emergency.

The Kitbag film, which will be produced by Apple, will star actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and the production is planning to cast the vacant role to Vanessa Kirby, the star of The Crown and Pieces of a Woman. Negotiations to find a new agreement would already be at an advanced stage and Ridley Scott could therefore begin production of the expected project shortly.

Kitbag’s screenplay is written by David Scarpa, former author of All the Money in the World. The feature film will tell the story of Bonaparte’s origins and his ruthless rise to become emperor through his complicated relationship with his true love, Joséphine. Filming is expected to begin on January 15.

Jodie Comer had previously collaborated with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel, a film in which she played the role of Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman who accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), a friend of her husband (Matt Damon), of raping her. The situation is then resolved with a duel to the death between the two men. The actress, soon, will instead be the protagonist on television screens with the fourth season of Killing Eve.