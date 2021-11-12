kitchen utensil bar the first delivery

The Amazon sorting depot in Palermo has officially entered into operation. The new structure, in the industrial area of ​​via Enrico Mattei in Brancaccio, will allow Amazon to further enhance last mile processes both in order management and in the speed of delivery to customers, mainly in western Sicily, in the areas of Palermo, Trapani. and Caltanissetta. The first product delivered from the Palermo warehouse was a kitchen utensil holder.

The new sorting warehouse, which has an area of ​​more than 8,000 square meters, will create 20 permanent jobs for warehouse operators by 2022. In addition, Amazon’s delivery service providers are expected to hire 90 temporary drivers. indeterminate that they will withdraw the orders from the warehouse and deliver them to the end customers. The Amazon fulfillment center and our closest sorting centers ship customer orders to the sorting depot, where packages are loaded onto courier vehicles and finally delivered to customers.

As part of the commitment to achieve zero CO2 emissions in all activities by 2040, the building was designed following energy efficiency criteria as a top priority. The space heating, air conditioning and ventilation system is managed by an intelligent system for the use and maintenance of the building (Bms – Building Management System) capable of offering warehouse operators a comfortable working environment and, at the at the same time, capable of reducing unnecessary energy consumption. The building was equipped with a system of photovoltaic solar panels.

Amazon is committed to installing electric vehicle charging stations for delivery service providers and employees as well as experimenting with new electric mobility solutions across Europe. All the new sorting depots are designed and developed to be perfectly compatible with the needs required by a fleet of electric vehicles. The parking areas have already been designed by providing for the future preparation of new charging stations, so as to be able to meet the gradual expansion of the electric fleet.

In addition to the new sorting depot in Palermo, the company is already present in the region with the sorting depot in Catania, which went into business a year ago, in which 70 permanent operators were hired, exceeding the initial estimates of 30 new posts. of work.