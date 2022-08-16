Kith, the fashion brand that Jennifer Lopez wears over and over again

When Ronnie Fieg started working on his uncle’s New York franchise at the age of 12, he could never have imagined what the future would hold for him. This experience, which led him to become a regular consumer of shoes, as well as a manager and head of purchasing for the company, gave him the push for what would be his next steps in the world of fashion: designs for firms such as Asics (such as the successful Gel Lyte III that earned the sold out in just 24 hours), collaborations for Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Ralph Lauren, Puma or Timberland and, even as late as 2011, the ability to open the doors of his own fashion house, Kith.

Since then, Ronnie Fieg keeps adding hits and, in addition to becoming one of the most valued fashion entrepreneurs, he has also managed to gain a foothold in the closet of many of the celebrities most influential, like Jennifer Lopez.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The singer, whom we could see a few days ago with a striking tracksuit tie dye, recently enjoyed an outing accompanied by her husband, Ben Affleck and their children, through the streets of Santa Monica and, for the occasion, he chose Kith as his signature firm. bet on a look sports single leggings black, white top and sneakers of the same color that he combined with a sweatshirt crop of the firm led by Ronnie Fieg.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The piece, which he had already worn last July during another of his appearances in Los Angeles, is about a short black zip neck long sleeve design with thumbholes which belongs to the collection active wear 2020 of the firm, so it is not currently available in the Kith catalog.

That Jennifer Lopez likes this firm is not surprising, since it has an impeccable ten-year track record and a very good relationship with other brands. Ronnie Fieg has deployed his extensive experience in the world of fashion and, taking advantage of his contacts, has carried out major Kith collaborations with other fashion houses, also reaching act as a multi-brand platform in which it combines the sale of its own clothing lines with those of some of Ronnie Fieg’s own favorite firms.

In Kith’s catalog nothing is missing. There are garments for men, women and even children selected by Fieg himself, something that is in perfect harmony with the description that the founder makes of his company on his website, defining it as “an extension of itself”. Emily Ratajkowski, Justin Bieber or JLo herself, all fans of the brand, seem to share that philosophy.