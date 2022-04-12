Kitten rescued from tire

Let’s talk about weird things that happen with the car.

In a Facebook post titled “Is there a cat in your wheel?”, the accompanying photo shows the unfortunate creature crouched inside the tire. It is not known why the little animal took refuge there.

On Friday afternoon, the agency said an operator received a call from a motorist who said he heard a “strange noise” coming from somewhere on the side of the vehicle.

“When troopers arrived at the scene and looked under the car, they found a frightened kitten that was too petrified to get out,” police said in a statement. “One of our agents raced to the rescue and with a speed second to none of a NASCAR team, he ripped the tire free and got the animal out.”

According to a PCSO spokesperson, the car had been running before the cat, possibly a female, was found.

“There is no way to tell if the animal was in another part of the vehicle and was hiding when it stopped,” the PCSO said in a statement sent to the Miami Herald on Monday. “The car was in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket, and it came to a stop several miles from the store.”

The kitten, who was named “Trooper”, was taken to the Animal Control Department, which confirmed having received it.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on April 12, 2022 9:29 a.m.