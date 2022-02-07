Kiyosaki: Bitcoin off to financial paradise

A few days ago the famous author dthe “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, posted a tweet on his official profile in which he seems to pointand Bitcoin as the way to the “financial paradise”.

WOW: Words of Wisdom: “There are a million paths to financial heaven and a billion paths to financial hell.” Fed and Treasury destroying the dollar sending billions of $ savers & uninformed to financial Hell. Go to financial heaven. Save gold, silver, & Bitcoin. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 2, 2022

Kiyosaki’s tweets about Bitcoin

Kiyosaki occasionally posts his thoughts on Twitter in a column called “WOW: Words of Wisdom”. The last tweet of this column is dedicated to hell and financial heaven.

After saying he believes there are millions of ways to financial heaven but billions to financial hell, he blamed the US central bank (Fed) and government (Treasury) for destroying the dollar by creating and distributing billions of dollars. dollars to uninformed savers. This would be the road to financial hell.

Instead for the financial paradise he recommends accumulate gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Therefore, for Kiyosaki, expansive monetary policies that generate inflation would be evil, while the accumulation of assets to hedge against inflation would be good.

Note that gold is a risk-off hedge, like silver more or less, while Bitcoin is a risk-on hedge, so it’s no surprise that he advised accumulating both.

Profits according to Kiyosaki

During the January drop in crypto markets, he had posted another tweet in which he said that real profits in the financial markets are generated when you buy, not when you sell. For this reason, he considered the collapse in the price of Bitcoin to be good news.

In fact, that day the price dropped to $ 33,500, while in the last few days it climbed above $ 42,000, which is a 26% gain in two weeks.

Kiyosaki has already expressed many times in the past his aversion to the expansive monetary policies of central banks, and inflation, and has in fact for some time now been a supporter of Bitcoin as a risk-on hedge against inflation.

For example, in December 2021 the loss of purchasing power of the US dollar compared to 12 months earlier was 7%, while the value of BTC in US dollars increased by 64%. Even its current value, for example, is 8% higher than it was twelve months ago.

In such a perspective Bitcoin is not an alternative to gold, but a complementary asset to the precious metal because it is capable of generating greater profits, even if it necessarily means running the risk of generating greater losses.