Kj Apa returns to the cinema as the protagonist of the film West Pointer

Among the (few) joys of 2021, there is the fact that we will see KJ Apa at the cinema again.

#INFO

KJ rejoint the casting of the dramatized film “West Pointer” directed by Rod Lurie. (Synopsis en commentaire) pic.twitter.com/SzFo0lAdUG – KJ Apa France (@KJApaFRA) May 27, 2021

The actor, in fact, will return to the big screen with a role that is somewhat reminiscent of that of Archie Andrews in Riverdale: will be directed by Rod Lurie (the director of The Outpost with Scott Eastwood) in West Pointer, a film set in a prestigious American military school where he will play the role of the main protagonist. KJ Apa he will play a somewhat arrogant boy, the top of the class in high school, who dreams of pursuing a career in the stars and stripes army, but who – for the first time in his life – will have to contend with equally valid, ambitious and competitive candidates . Big news: in addition to acting, he will also be the executive producer. The story is autobiographical and is inspired by that of the director, who attended the academy and graduated from it in 1984. Before devoting himself to the seventh art, he served his country as a combat weapon officer. For this, the production would like to use as a set West Point, but is still waiting for the ok.

In conclusion, I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to see the New Zealand actor in uniform. In any case, it should be out in theaters in a few weeks Songbird, the film set in a dystopian future (first shot and completed in Los Angeles during the pandemic) where KJ Apa is alongside Sofia Carson (but there are also Demi Moore And Alexandra Daddario).

We do not yet know when the works will begin and in any case now the interpreter of Archie is still committed to Vancouver for the filming of the fifth season of Riverdale. But the biggest commitment of all should be in a few months, when he will become the father of the first child along with his girlfriend Clara Berry.