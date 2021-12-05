Kjaer injury, hunt for a replacement

Milan are looking for a new central defender, who in January will have to numerically take the place of the injured Kjaer.

Yesterday he was rightly honored by his teammates Milan and from all over San Siro. But unfortunately this will not change the near future of Simon Kjaer.

The leader of the Rossoneri defense will have to stay in the pits for at least 6 months, practically saying goodbye to the current season. The ligament injury of the knee left was confirmed to be serious, although the arthroscopic surgery was nevertheless successful.

Milan can not help but quickly look for a replacement for Kjaer. It will be hard to find a center with so much maturity and experience in January, but there is no shortage of opportunities. Even internationally.

Eyes in Belgium and England for the post-Kjaer

The idea of ​​the Milan it is actually more complex. The executives do not want to just take a defender who can replace for 6 months Kjaer, to be sent back to the sender. Rather, they intend to focus on a perspective profile, which may also be useful to the cause in the future.

That’s why, in addition to the usual names already mentioned in the newspapers in recent days, they would be gaining momentum two international tracks. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Maldini he would set his sights on two talented young middlemen.

The first comes from Belgium. It is about Jhon Lucumì, 23-year-old defender of Genk and the Colombian national team. AC Milan observers know him well, as they saw him last year, thanks to the European exploits of the Belgian team.

It is a physically strong center, left footed and with great personality. Also followed by several Spanish clubs, Lucumì could land at Milanello for a sum not less than 12-15 million of Euro.

Another possible foreign goal for Milan is Malang Sarr. He is also a left-footed defender, who plays in the Chelsea. The class of ’99, however, is not finding space in the defensive line of the Blues, given the ample competition. Only 3 seasonal appearances so far in the cups.

A former enfant prodige of Nizza, Sarr could change air in January. A sale in loan, with many European clubs interested. Milan follow him and hope, perhaps, to replicate the operation Tomori already made a year ago always with Chelsea.