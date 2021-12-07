“Kjaer injury? Milan lose a player who shifts the balance”

During the interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Jon Dahl Tomasson talked about his possible future in Italy and his Milan:

In Italy he returned to coach an old teammate like Andriy Shevchenko. Maybe he could follow in their footsteps …

“I loved Italian football, the passion that reigns in Italy, its people. Who knows that one day I won’t be able to return.”

About Shevchenko and the common experience at Milan. The Rossoneri are first in the standings. What effect does it have on her?

“As a former AC Milan player with the Rossoneri in my heart, I can only be happy with the successes of Pioli’s team after difficult years. It is great to see this club return to where it deserves, at the top and in the Champions League.”

Simon Kjaer finished the season prematurely. A mockery for the player, who returned after the Golden Ball ceremony. A double disappointment for those who, like you, know him very well and who were the last Dane nominated (in 2002) for the ambitious recognition

“I am very attached to Simon, with whom I played in the Danish national team and with whom I worked closely for three and a half years, as assistant to coach Aage Hareide. The two of us had chosen Simon as captain of Denmark and he is an exceptional person. Milan lose a great defender and an impressive leader on and off the pitch. He is one of those few players who shift the balance. “