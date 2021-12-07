Sports

“Kjaer injury? Milan lose a player who shifts the balance”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 2 minutes read

During the interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Jon Dahl Tomasson talked about his possible future in Italy and his Milan:

In Italy he returned to coach an old teammate like Andriy Shevchenko. Maybe he could follow in their footsteps …

“I loved Italian football, the passion that reigns in Italy, its people. Who knows that one day I won’t be able to return.”

About Shevchenko and the common experience at Milan. The Rossoneri are first in the standings. What effect does it have on her?

“As a former AC Milan player with the Rossoneri in my heart, I can only be happy with the successes of Pioli’s team after difficult years. It is great to see this club return to where it deserves, at the top and in the Champions League.”

Simon Kjaer finished the season prematurely. A mockery for the player, who returned after the Golden Ball ceremony. A double disappointment for those who, like you, know him very well and who were the last Dane nominated (in 2002) for the ambitious recognition

“I am very attached to Simon, with whom I played in the Danish national team and with whom I worked closely for three and a half years, as assistant to coach Aage Hareide. The two of us had chosen Simon as captain of Denmark and he is an exceptional person. Milan lose a great defender and an impressive leader on and off the pitch. He is one of those few players who shift the balance. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Marotta: “Inter strong thanks to Suning. Now new model. Alvarez, Vlahovic and the market … “

1 week ago

Italy at its peak, only Peterlini qualified. At 1.30 pm the second heat – OA Sport

2 weeks ago

Wolff: “Engines? We are not happy, we could change them” – F1 Team – Formula 1

November 6, 2021

where to see Salernitana-Juventus and all the matches of the 15th day of the championship- Corriere.it

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button