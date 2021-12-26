Kjaer: ‘The best football of my career at Milan. I’ll come back even stronger ‘

The journey is only at the beginning, but Simon Kjaer is not the type to beat down. Not after seeing death pass before his eyes as he revived Eriksen. Something that makes you observe everything else with different eyes, even if in Simon’s case it is a very heavy injury that will take him off the scene for the whole season. The Rossoneri central spoke to TV2 Sport, the Danish broadcaster, addressing all the topics at 360 degrees. “Eriksen? That moment cannot be described. One can only use words like terrible and incomprehensible. And those words are not enough at all “. All in the context of a European that Denmark has deeply honored. “The victory with Russia was a redemption and a great joy together and with all the fans. That win not only kept us going, but it also gave us some sort of free space, after all we’ve been through. The final failure? At that moment I was overwhelmed with fatigue, exhaustion, emotions and the harsh awareness that it was now over. Even today I am bothered by the penalty in the semifinals that let us out ”.