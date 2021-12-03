Kjaer tile, today the knee is operated on. Milan will have to return to the market

It was understood right away that Simon Kjaer was a serious injury who on Wednesday, a few minutes after the kick-off of the match against Genoa, remained on the ground in mid-field: only after the operation to which he will undergo today The details will be known, but there is talk of serious damage to both the cruciate ligament and the collateral ligament of the left knee. A bad tile for him and also for Milan who risk losing him for the whole season.

HARD BLOW – Corriere della Sera reported it this morning, explaining that today the Rossoneri defender will undergo an arthroscopic operation that will be performed in Milan by Professor Pozzon. For Pioli and the whole Rossoneri group, the Dane’s injury is a serious blow as everyone knows his importance on and off the pitch. Now the via Aldo Rossi club will be forced to return to the transfer market in January because the season is still long and the AC Milan coach cannot think of going on with only three central players (Tomori, Romagnoli and Gabbia, to which the ‘adapted Kalulu).

TOO MANY INJURIES – For Milan, this is just the last of many, indeed too many injuries that the Devil has had to face since the beginning of the season: in fact, many Rossoneri players were injured before Kjaer, starting with Ibrahimovic and Maignan, up to to those who are still in the pits like Calabria, Rebic and Giroud. Now the Dane’s stop has arrived and unfortunately he will have to stay out for a long time.