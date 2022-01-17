KKR Further Away From Tim, Cdp Aims For Demerger Without Bid By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The latest Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 rumors are not doing well for the stock, now down 2.6% to € 0.4.4397 away from the KKR fund’s takeover bid, still pending have the ok for due diligence.

For the press, the private equity fund should now wait until March 2, the day when the board of directors of the former state monopolist will meet to approve the 2021 budget and the new strategic plan, the first under the general management of Pietro Labriola .

The US fund, already owner of 37.5% of FiberCop, continues to work on the acquisition project but the main shareholders Vivendi (PA 🙂 and Cdp would be thinking of a reorganization of the network that could pass from the spin-off of Tim (MI 🙂 from commercial activity to create a single widespread broadband network.

A delisting with subsequent stew, KKR’s idea, would take too long, which is why the former shareholder of Mediaset (MI 🙂 and Cdp could find a square and proceed with the spin-off of the activities without a public purchase offer.

According to reports from La Repubblica, the plan of the dg Labriola and the advisors Mediobanca (MI 🙂 e Vitale is to assign to the shareholders two different shares, one for the network and one for the commercial service, practically the plan of the American fund but without takeover bid.

Between 22 billion in net debt and the relocation of 40,000 employees, the Italian-French plan is not a path without obstacles, but it is true that Cdp’s goal has always been to create a single network, as stressed by the President of Cdp Tempini in early January.

“The PNRR, where digital is one of the key aspects, makes the design of a single network even more important, without duplication of investments”, stated Tempini, underlining that the agreement between Tim (MI 🙂 and Open Fiber remains ” the only alternative to carry out the “single network, and” we must hurry “project.

After the agreement made with It is in the (MI 🙂 last August, Open Fiber is now 60% owned by Cdp and 40% by Australian investment bank Macquarie. An operation which, in Cdp’s plans, will have to lead to the creation of the single network through the subsequent merger of Open Fiber and FiberCop, the company that manages Tim’s secondary network and of which Kkr already owns 37.5%.