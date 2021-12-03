Kkr offer for Tim, government in the field

The meetings on Tim and on the possible takeover bid at Kkr’s studio continue. Despite the uncertainties, the stock remains close to the price set by the US fund at € 0.505. Yesterday, the shares rose 1.65% to 0.47 euros. In short, the market believes in it despite the opposition of the trade unions and the many doubts of politics. Yesterday, the major trade unions met with ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Vittorio Colao, to whom they delivered a very explicit letter in which they even fear, in the event of stew, an ending similar to that of Alitalia with thousands of redundancies for a group of over 40 thousand employees.

“Our position is not contrary to the logic of the market but any choice must be made avoiding employment tragedies, and the definitive exit of the State from a strategic sector both on a national and continental level”.

Meanwhile, the government remains vigilant, awaiting the decisions of the committee set up by Tim and chaired by Salvatore Rossi who will have to give indications on the takeover bid by the Kkr fund.

“The government is following the dossier with great attention – said Giorgetti, during a briefing to the Chamber of Deputies – The path is at the beginning and we are not yet in a position to take initiatives. If Kkr launches the takeover bid, a procedure is activated with the evaluation of the Golden Power discipline ». That is to say that set of prescriptions (special powers) that the Gentiloni government had already ordered in 2017, following the increase in the stake in Tim by Vivendi (which now has 23.7%). The focus is on Tim, which owns the primary and secondary network, on Telecom Italia Sparkle for international connections and on Telsy, which manages various defense security programs. The requirements of the Golden Power include the obligation to submit the reorganization of the corporate structures also for the subsidiaries to the monitoring committee of Palazzo Chigi.

Giorgetti then opened up to the possibility of a single network between Tim and Open Fiber. It should be emphasized that today there will be the closing of the transaction for the transfer of the stake in Open Fiber held by Enel to the Australian fund Macquarie and Cdp. «It is possible to evaluate possible synergies between Tim and Open Fiber which are two competing networks – the minister said – Priority to create a fiber optic network with widespread diffusion and protect strategic assets. The government has set up a committee with the task of evaluating the projects on the network ». For Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Tim “is a dossier of extraordinary importance in which the priorities are the protection of employment, technology and the network”. It should be emphasized that 6.7 billion are destined for the modernization of the network through fiber, 27% of all the financing foreseen for the digital transition. And it is at this point that, for the single network, Cdp, which owns 60% of Open Fiber and 10% of Tim, could come into play.

Today the committees meet in Tim: the ad hoc one for the takeover bid that could appoint advisors and the control and risk one for a possible revision of the contract with Dazn. Tim’s next board of directors is set for December 17th.