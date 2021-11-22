Kkr, the offer for Tim, Vivendi and Gubitosi: what is the plan of the US fund and what happens with the government

At the end yesterday Tim’s Board of Directors revealed the “friendly” takeover bid received by Kkr. The US fund is willing to offer 50.05 cents per share to all shareholders, valuing the group 11 billion. Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co. tied the offer to one due diligence on the accounts and upon reaching 51% of the capital. And he gave a month for the answer. The offer has displaced Vivendi’s French and comes just on the eve of another Board of Directors, called for a showdown with the CEO Luigi Gubitosi. The Draghi government is silent but has the powers of the Golden Power. And it could use them for network infrastructure. In the meantime, just Tim in the pre-opening auction on the stock exchange marks an increase of 15.4%. The stock on Friday closed up 3.65% at € 0.34.

Tim’s stew

The headlights are on next Friday. It is the day the Board of Directors was called to examine the strategies. Since the passivity rule (i.e. the rule that limits the board’s range of action) is not in place because the offer is not binding, in theory Vivendi could go ahead with its projects. Also forcing the change at the top of the company. But this scenario appears unlikely. Vivendi’s CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine met with Gubitosi some time ago in Paris to discuss the company’s strategies. Which today could change radically. The print, which had anticipated Kkr’s intention to bid in recent days, says the fund is aiming for a leveraged buyout, or to find the liquidity for the purchase of the company in part through its indebtedness.

The goal of the Americans is to separate the network and the service company, doubling the value of the stock in five years and tripling the capital investment. The choice of the friendly takeover bid derives from the intention not to go against Vivendi. Even if the French, writes the newspaper, are convinced that it was Gubitosi who urged the operation. At the beginning of November there was talk of a meeting in London between the CEO and some emissaries of Kkr and of an interview started with two other funds: CVC and the Swedish Eqt. Just yesterday Vivendi denied that it had launched a defense operation against Kkr’s offer through an alliance with Cvc Capital Partners. The newspaper adds that on Gubitosi’s part “there would also have been an acceleration in the last few days after being cornered in light of the disappointing management figures and the new Board of Directors set for Friday 26 November”.

Is the purchase offer worthwhile?

Meanwhile, the shareholders are thinking about the purchase price. Which is valuing compared to the stock market lows reached by the share (€ 0.34). But Vivendi paid 1.08 per share its 23.75%, the second shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti paid out 67 cents. And without the approval of these two partners, he explains today Republic, there will be no withdrawal from the price list and it will not be possible to approve extraordinary operations. The daily adds that according to sources close to the KKR government, however, he could agree with Vivendi on the need for a change in the top management of the company and there is talk of a headhunter’s mandate to search for a new CEO. The name of Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, is circulating.

At this point, the role of the Draghi government will be fundamental. Repubblica also explains why the investment funds’ interest in Tim is strong: the company will play a key role in completing the fiber optic network and is part of the consortium favored for the creation of the Public Administration cloud. The dossier was entrusted by the premier to the 50-year-old Draghi boy’s: Daniele Franco, Minister of Economy, Dario Scannapieco, CEO of the CDP, controlled by the Mef and in turn a shareholder of Tim, Alessandro Rivera, general manager of the Treasury. The executive for now has no intention of putting itself on the barricades but will be in active vigilance mode.

The scenario of the takeover bid

What happens if the Telecom BoD sits down at the table to evaluate the offer? The most probable scenario sees the launch of a takeover bid (takeover bid) on 100% of the capital, with the aim of exceeding at least 51%. From here we could move towards the split, which however requires the vote of two thirds of the assembly. This is why it is important to know the decisions of the two most important shareholders. The Telecom shareholders would find themselves with the shares of the two companies and the company would be divided into two sections which, according to evaluations, would have a higher value than the current Tim. But in this scenario, the government would stand still without intervening or with the moral suasion nor with the Golden Rule. The print draws another possible future: one in which Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could take back its stake in Tim at a later time. With the goal of a single network.

