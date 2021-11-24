KKR towards an increase in supply, TIM leaps. Spreads at 130 Before Fed By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – back above 27,000 on Wednesday after strong sales on the eve (-1.6%), with Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 and UniCredit (MI 🙂 who push purchases. Still on the rise, it is now close to annual highs after comments from some members of the ECB board.

The is up by 0.6% in line with the European peers: + 0.1%, + 0.5%, + 0.6% and + 0.4%.

Among the stocks, TIM (MI 🙂 jumps to + 9% after Tuesday’s profit-taking, with the Kkr fund which is considering an increase in the offer of 0.80 cents to meet Vivendi (PA :), majority shareholder with 23.5%, who has already made it known that he did not consider the price of 0.505 initially advanced by the US fund to be adequate.

With Tim’s board of directors meeting on November 26, Mise minister Giorgetti declared that the government will see “the proposal that comes forward and we will see the decisions that the board will adopt on Friday”, but “we are in the presence of a listed company on the Stock Exchange “, and therefore the interest of a foreign investor” is very positive “.

UniCredit (MI 🙂 also rose, + 1.7%, after S&P improved the bank’s outlook to positive from stable, confirming the long-term ‘BBB’ and short-term ‘A2’ ratings and assessments on emissions.

Meanwhile, the BTP / Bund spread is expected to reach annual highs in the area of ​​130 basis points with a stock over 1.061% after the comments of Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB Governing Council, who stated that inflationary risks “are inclined towards the ‘high “, and that the plans to end the PEPP program” remain valid despite the new wave of infections from Covid-19 “.

On bonds, with US security at 1.65%, there is general tension awaiting the FOMC minutes to be released this evening, with the market watching a change of language on transient inflation and the next steps to be taken. take on rates. CME futures are pricing in 3 Fed Funds hikes in 2022, with the first 25 basis point hike seen as early as the June 15 meeting, when the Fed is expected to end the tapering process.

Crude oil, on the rise and after the decision of the United States to release 50 million barrels from strategic reserves on the market together with China, Japan, India and South Korea, while for currencies it still remains below the level of 1.13 .

Finally, among the assets considered as protection against inflation, it is trading at $ 1,790 per ounce, about -90 dollars from a week ago, while it is approaching $ 57,000 (+ 1.2%).