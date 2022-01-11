News

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be paid … in Bitcoin

The blockchain are an increasingly popular topic in the world, especially the economic and financial one, and may soon arrive in the world of sport as a means of payment for athletes. In that case the precursors could be Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala, who recently announced that they will receive part of their salary in Bitcoin. It’s all part of a partnership that the two Golden State Warriors players have formed with CashApp, an online payments app that also includes cryptocurrencies.

As part of the promotion of the app, Thompson and Iguodala have promised a million dollars in Bitcoin to those who will follow the CashApp account on Twitter, writing their nickname in the comments with the hashtag #PaidInBitcoin.

