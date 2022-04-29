After the classification of the Golden State Warriors to the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs, Klay Thompson answered if there will be another player like Stephen Curry in the history of the NBA.

When the potatoes burned and few dared to ask for the ball, Stephen Curry appeared in all splendor to lead the victory of Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets, which represented qualification for the semifinals of NBA Playoffs 2022. Klay Thompson had something to say.

The Warriors came from behind in Game 5 against the Nuggets after overcoming a difference that reached 10 points. While Curry was key with three-pointers that shortened the score, Thompson began to capture unexpected rebounds that brought Golden State to life in the fourth quarter against Denver in the 2022 Playoffs.

Stephen Curry finished as the great figure of the Warriors’ semifinal classification by scoring 30 points with 5 triples included. For his part, Klay Thompson stayed close to double – double with 15 points and 9 rebounds. The ‘Splash Brothers’ are back to the NBA Postseason!

Thompson surrendered at a Curry-level news conference in Game 5 of the playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. Klay stated that ‘The chef’ he is unique in his class, he does not think that he will start the games from the bench again and he even dared to answer if there will be another player like Steph in the NBA.

Klay Thompson answers if there will be another player like Stephen Curry in NBA history

“I have a lot of faith in him and the whole nation should. Some of the 3s he made tonight were unbelievable and he also got the rim, making the pocket pass. Stephen Curry is a special player and you will probably never see another player like him again.”, Klay Thompson stated at the press conference after the Golden State Warriors qualified for the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs.