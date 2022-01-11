Klay Thompson, Bitcoin salary with Cash App

Klay Thompson, a professional in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, has announced to take part of his salary in Bitcoin with Cash App.

Number 11 of the Golden State Warriors announced yesterday that he wants to take part of his salary in bitcoin, using the Cash App.

I’m BACK and changing it up: excited to take part of my paycheck in bitcoin thanks to Cash App! I’m with bitcoin because I believe it’s the future of money 🌚 Plus I’m giving out $ 1M in btc with @andre right NOW. Just follow @CashApp + drop your $ cashtag below w / #PaidInBitcoin pic.twitter.com/bUYC6SxkMj – klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 10, 2022

After two years without playing for rehab, Klay Thompson appears to be definitely back on the pitch with a different perspective regarding his salary. Indeed, Thompson chooses the queen of crypto, Bitcoin, calling it the future of money.

Even his teammate, Andre Iguodala, follows the movement, sharing everything on the social network of crypto-lovers Twitter:

I’m excited to announce I’m taking part of my salary in BITCOIN w. Cash App! Bitcoin is the future, @klaythompson and I are both believers. To make bitcoin more accessible, we’re giving out $ 1M in bitcoin back to fans today. Drop your $ cashtag w. #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp – andre (@andre) January 10, 2022

The Bitcoin salary for sports professionals

Thompson and Iguodala join sports professionals who choose to take part or all of their salary in BTC.

In fact, only in basketball, last spring, i Sacramento Kings of the California NBA they announced to offer all employees and players the option of payment of wages in BTC. In summer, then, also the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) had approved the payment system of portion of salaries in bitcoins for its players.

Instead of Cash App, CEBL would play at home, choosing BitBuy, the leading Canadian platform in the crypto world, as a partnership.

Changing sports but staying in the United States like Thompson and Iguodala, the National Football League (NFL) has seen numerous players succumb to the allure of cryptocurrencies. Only last November, Aaron Rodger, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, e Odell Beckham of the Los Angeles Rams, claimed to convert part of their salary into BTC with the Cash App.

Salaries in BTC more and more growing

In 2021, the salary in BTC has become increasingly attractive not only in the world of sports but also in other sectors, confirming a general tendency to prefer crypto price volatility risk rather than a continuous decrease in the purchasing power of one’s salary, i.e. theinflation.

Yup esteemin fact, that the increase in inflation has been so fast in the last year and that, in the US, the government has asked for an increase in the cost of living of almost 6%. This led the same politicians to start saying they want to receive part of their salary or all in BTC.

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, and the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, they were the first to share their consent in receiving the 100% salary in BTC rather than fiat currency.