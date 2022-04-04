Sports

Klay Thompson’s impossible triple that drove Stephen Curry crazy

NBA

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz of the 2021-22 NBA season, Klay Thompson scored an impossible triple that drove Stephen Curry crazy.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry and Klay Thompson
¡Golden State Warriors It’s in Playoffs! The final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season had the San Francisco team on a four-game losing streak. Sure, they played without Stephen Currybut they did have Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Good news has arrived!

When a single victory was needed to secure qualifying for the playoffs and it seemed that another defeat was on the way, Thompson appeared in all splendor and after scoring 36 points was the great figure of the victory of Warriors 111-107 against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State Warriors assured to be in the NBA Playoffs 2022 after the victory against Jazz on April 2, 2022. Now, the big question is whether Stephen Curry will be available for the start of the Postseason. ‘The chef’ He has been out of the court due to injury since March 16.

Curry’s progress is on schedule and he is already walking without protection on his left ankle. Stephen was on the bench during the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz and didn’t hesitate to go crazy in front of an impossible triple scored by Klay Thompson.

Video: Klay Thompson’s impossible triple that drove Stephen Curry crazy

Holding the record for being the player with the most 3-pointers (14) in an NBA game, Klay Thompson he has the ability to take the ball, dribble and not even be well positioned to hit a 3-point shot that drove Stephen Curry crazy. The video drove the ‘Chef’!

