Kledi Kadiu, on Instagram the story of her son Gabriel’s illness

Following our favorite VIPs on social networks gives us the opportunity to become part of their lives, even if only for a moment. What we often forget is that sometimes behind the smiles, the glossy photos and the successes there is a reality that is very different from what we might imagine. An example of this is the latest post shared on Instagram by Kledi Kadiu. The dancer revealed, a few months after the birth of the second son Gabrielthat the little one suffers from a rare disease called meningo-encephalitis. And he decided to tell about the ordeal that he and his wife Charlotte Lazzari experienced.

Kledi Kadiu talks about her son’s illness on Instagram

“Charlotte and I have decided to tell a piece of our story hoping for this sharing may be an example to mothers and fathers who are on a journey similar to ours “. With these words begins the story via social of Kledi Kadiu, who has chosen to share with followers after months that have put both him and his wife Charlotte to the test, but first and foremost the little Gabriel.

There is no greater joy than welcoming a small frugoletto into the family and in the same way there is no more heartbreaking tragedy than seeing him suffer, feeling helpless. “13 days after giving birth, Gabriel demonstrated fever and severe convulsions – says the dancer -, expression of one rather complex diagnosis: meningo-encephalitis. The beginning of an ordeal that really put us to the test ”.

Kledi’s story continues with some more details on the path they had to face, with a hospitalization in neonatal intensive care of over a month and a half, exams on exams and, finally, the long rehabilitation: “After more than a month and a half of hospitalization in intensive care and many, many exams we returned home, aware that the recovery path would be long and demanding. We immediately embarked on an early rehabilitation path that allowed us to fully understand how to best help our child through play and targeted stimulation“. In such cases, as the dancer explains well, the presence and intervention of the parents is essential to contribute to the recovery of the child.

What is meningo-encephalitis and why is it dangerous

Fever and severe convulsions are the symptoms described by Kledi Kadiu in his story and are the same that generally characterize the clinical picture of meningo-encephalitis. A dangerous disease for anyone, even more so for a small child like Gabriel who is not even one year old.

Meningo-encephalitis is none other than one severe infection affecting the meninges and brain, both of which are substantial parts of the brain and nervous system. For this reason, in patients affected by this disease there are symptoms such as those described by Kledi in his post, to which are added behavioral abnormalities, involuntary movements, confusion and other types of deficits. The causes can be various, all related to the action of pathogens such as viruses and bacteria.

Kledi Kadiu, a message of hope for all mothers and fathers

It takes a lot of courage to face such an unexpected and difficult situation and it is not so obvious to be able to find the words to tell it. Kledi Kadiu tried, with the simplicity and humility that have always distinguished him, aware of the impact of such news on people’s hearts. The of him does not want to be either an unreal fairy tale, much less a way to stir the spirits of compassion.

“We don’t want to hide behind words pretending it’s all simple – he wrote in the post – but we believe immensely in neuro plasticity, in the boundless willpower of our little warrior, in constancy and love as the best stimulus to learning. And it is precisely for this reason that we have decided to share our story ”.

A raw and unsettling story, but also a message of hope for all mothers and fathers who have to face a terrible disease like this, looking after their children. And for them he has a special advice: “When things like this happen, you hit rock bottom and it can be difficult to find strength to return to the surface. The difference can be made by the people you choose to have at your side and the professionals who rely on the growth of your child “.

One might expect disappointment and anger in the words of a parent who sees their child at the mercy of a bad disease. Yet from Kledi’s story it transpires something else, even gratitude. In the end, what matters is having little Gabriel at your side, who “teaches us every day how precious the gift of life is”.