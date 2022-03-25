Kledi Kadiu talks about her son Gabriel’s illness. “He was in intensive care for a month and a half, an ordeal” -Corriere.it

Of Simona Marchetti

The former Amici dancer told on Instagram the drama he and his wife Charlotte Lazzari experienced when their second child was diagnosed with meningo-encephalitis after 13 days of birth. Now the baby at home, but the road to recovery is still long

They chose Instagram to reveal their son Gabriel’s illness, in the hope that their testimony will be an example to mothers and fathers who are on a journey similar to ours. Thus begins the long post with which the former Amici dancer, Kledi Kadiu, and his wife Charlotte Lazzari told followers about the ordeal they went through with their second child, who was diagnosed with meningo-encephalitis shortly after birth, which took place on the 29th. August 2021. 13 days after giving birth, Gabriel showed fever and severe convulsions, the expression of a rather complex diagnosis: meningo-encephalitis – we read in fact on the social accounts of both -. The beginning of an ordeal that really put us to the test.

A month and a half of intensive care The child spent more than a month and a half in intensive care, where he underwent an endless series of tests, but he never gave up. Gabriel survived – continues the dancer in the social confession – and after having reopened his eyes, step by step and with the audacity of a hero, he used all his strength to regain possession of what this unforeseen event took away from him. In the end Gabriel returned home, but the parents know well that the difficulty is coming now, because the recovery will be long and demanding. We do not want to hide behind the words, pretending that everything is simple, but we believe immensely in neuro plasticity, in the boundless willpower of our little warrior, in constancy and love as the best stimulus for learning.

The other daughter That’s why they wanted to share their personal drama. When things like this happen, you hit rock bottom and it can be difficult to find the strength to go back to the surface – explains Kledi -. The difference can be made by the people you choose to have at your side and the professionals who rely on the growth of your child. Married since June 2018, Kadiu and Lazzari also have another daughter, Lea, born in 2016, and until now they had never talked about the disease of their second child. We waited for the right moment to do so, first of all safeguarding our son, his little sister and our energy. It is not easy to translate our feelings in a few lines, we certainly feel immensely grateful to have Gabriel by our side, who teaches us every day how precious the gift of life is.