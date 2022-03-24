Kledi Kadiu talks about his son's illness for the first time: 'Gabriel has meningo-encephalitis and ...'

Kledi Kadiu tells of his ordeal, speaks for the first time of disease of the son. The 47-year-old dancer and choreographer, former face of Friendsreveals that his second son who came into the world on August 29, to the happiness of himself and his 30-year-old wife Charlotte Lazzari, suffered serious health problems shortly after birth. “Gabriel has the meningo-encephalitis“, confesses in a long post on the social network.

“Charlotte and I have decided to tell a piece of our story hoping that this sharing will be an example to mothers and fathers who are on a journey similar to ours. We waited for the right moment to do so, first of all safeguarding our son, his little sister and our energy “writes Kledi, also father of Léa, born on 12 January 2016.

“At 13 days after giving birth, Gabriel showed fever and severe convulsions, the expression of a rather complex diagnosis: meningo-encephalitis. The beginning of an ordeal that really put us to the test. Gabriel survived and after having reopened his eyes, step by step and with the audacity of a hero, he used all his strength to regain possession of what this unforeseen event took away from him. After more than a month and a half of hospitalization in intensive care and many, many exams, we returned home, aware that the recovery path would be long and demanding “, continues the Albanian artist.

The work in the service of the child that he and his wife, with whom he married in 2018, are complicated, but they are doing their best. “We immediately embarked on an early rehabilitation path that allowed us to fully understand how to best help our child through play and targeted stimulation”clarifies Kadiu.

“We do not want to hide behind the words by pretending that everything is simple but we believe immensely in neuro plasticity, in the boundless willpower of our little warrior, in constancy and love as the best stimulus to learning”, Kledi explains. The child responds well to treatment, but the difficulties have not yet been overcome.

“And that’s exactly why we decided to share our story. When things like this happen, it hits rock bottom and it can be hard to find the strength to get back to the surface. The difference can be made by the people you choose to have at your side and the professionals who rely on the growth of your child. It is not easy to translate our feelings into a few lines, we certainly feel immensely grateful to have Gabriel at our side who teaches us every day how precious the gift of life is “concludes the dancer.

Written by: Annamaria Capozzi on 24/3/2022.