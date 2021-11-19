Kleiman vs Wright: The $ 65 Billion Bitcoin Trial

The historic Kleiman vs Wright civil trial began his first day of proceedings in a Miami federal court Monday 1 November 2021. The stakes are the 1.1 million Bitcoins worth nearly $ 65 billion, which only the creator – Satoshi Nakamoto – could have undermined.

Kleiman vs Wright, the lawsuit

Craig Wright, the chief scientist at nChain, has long claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto and the sole author of the Bitcoin white paper, thus the creator of the first cryptocurrency.

Contrary to popular belief, plaintiff Ira Kleiman and his army of lawyers aren’t questioning the idea that Craig created Bitcoin; what is at issue and the main reason for the cause is the question of establishing whether Craig and Ira’s deceased brother David Kleiman worked together on the project and they had a legal partnership where they created Bitcoin together as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Day 1, jury and lawyers

The first day of the trial began with the mandatory selection of the jury, which was somewhat uneventful, as explained by CoinGeek reporter and Bitcoin historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. There were several potential candidates who were rejected for a reason or the other on both sides. In the end, a jury was selected in a relatively short order with what could be a surprising number of sworn candidates who have a fair amount of knowledge of digital assets.

“It was really interesting to see how many people had some connection in the Bitcoin economy. And the thing that really stood out, there were nine out of 30 people who had some investment, some stake in blockchain or crypto assets. ”

Kurt said in his livestream video after the first day of trial.

Although the first day was thought to end with jury selection, the opening statements actually kicked off the proceedings in the late afternoon. Kleiman’s principal attorney, Kyle Roche, delivered a fiery speech to the jury that led those in attendance to believe that David was actually Craig’s legal trading partner in the creation of Bitcoin, and that the partnership was W&K Info Defense Research, LLC, and that Craig was lying that this partnership did not exist and was essentially stealing the assets from David’s estate.

In contrast to Roche’s speech, Wright’s defense team began with Amanda McGovern painting a picture of Wright and Kleiman as true friends who shared a lot in their long friendship. He agreed that they shared a passion and worked together on some projects in the field of cybersecurity. McGovern pointed out that there has never been any agreement or partnership between the two regarding the actual creation of Bitcoin.

Fireworks, dramas, twists and turns and twists lie ahead for the duration of this historic Bitcoin trial, which is expected to end before Thanksgiving in the United States, according to presiding judge Beth Bloom of the United States District Court. South Florida District.

Day 2: the defense rages against the Bitcoin “expert”

The second day of the Kleiman vs Wright trial is approaching at a brisk pace, and the defense has painted a clear picture of the trial, coming hard at the first two expert witnesses during the cross examination.

The picture painted is that technical entrepreneur and author Andreas Antonopoulos is not a Bitcoin expert who can determine the price of BTC in relation to the potential deal for the case and that there is no legal or written document that can act as proof that the Dr. Wright and David Kleiman were co-authors of the Bitcoin white paper.

The testimony of Antonopoulos, which began on the first day of the trial, continued on the second day. He was established by the plaintiff as a Bitcoin expert who wrote “the world’s most quoted book on Bitcoin,” and all of his credentials were listed for around 20 minutes, including being paid more than $ 700 an hour for. consulting services.

However, defense attorney Andres Rivero pointed out that this is the first time Antonopoulos has been called as an expert witness in a federal court, noting that he may not be qualified to be considered a true “Bitcoin expert” as he cannot determine the price of BTC as it is not even an economist. He said:

“Are you at least among the top 1,000 experts here, or are you just a well-paid public speaker?”,

What stands out most is that Rivero points out that there is also the possibility that Roche is in collusion with Antonopoulos in providing what appears to be proven and false expert testimony.

“There was an implication that perhaps there was some corruption with the studio, in the sense that Antonopoulos used his possibly unearned reputation to write a letter of recommendation about Kyle Roche, which he then got to Kyle Roche a new great customer. Besides, Antonopoulos would have involved some new big customers in this business. So the situation was like. ‘Are you a gigantic and corrupt cabal of false experts and quarrelsome trolls? “

Said Wuckert, who was allowed into the courtroom to cover the trial.

David Kleiman’s characterization of Patrick Paige as an operational arrangement guy

Patrick Paige, David Kleiman’s best friend and business partner who remained close to him until his death, is the second witness called to stand. Paige’s testimony is able to establish her close relationship with Kleiman, which began when both were in the police force, and that the latter told everything to the former. However, Paige testified that Kleiman never told his best friend about Bitcoin.

Rivero is also able to provide a clear picture of Kleiman as a meticulous guy who even got his best friend to sign a long operating agreement when they set up their computer forensics company.

Q: Dave was your partner – did you have a working arrangement?

A: Yes.

Q: Did this include ownership percentage, profit, intellectual property, etc?

A: Yes.

Q: Did your best friend make you sign an operating agreement?

A: Yes.

The holes in the plaintiff’s arguments are emerging. If Kleiman is an operating deal guy who told his best friend everything, why didn’t he mention Bitcoin to his best friend? And why didn’t Kleiman sign an operating agreement when he created a digital money mining company?

It should also be noted that Ira Kleiman previously sued Paige because she believed that at the time Paige was in possession of David Kleiman’s coins, which shows how uncertain his knowledge of his brother’s affairs is. While this historic process is obviously about money from the start, it seems Ira Kleiman is just weaving a fairytale so he can get his hands on billions of dollars.