Klitschko Brothers Reveal How Many Russians They’ve Killed, Declare ‘Ready To Die’ In Exchange For Saving Ukraine

Brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have revealed their “death count” and claim that they are prepared to die for Ukraine.

Both former heavyweight champions are currently defending the Ukrainian capital Kiev, where Vitali is the mayoragainst the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian forces are reportedly searching for separate Russian groups inside the capital and the iconic brothers are doing their part in the fight.

Vitali, 50, told Sky News that he and Wladimir, 45, “some people were killed, I guess six people last night”.

And the older brother defiantly claimed they were “ready to die for their home” and showed no fear of Russian forces when speaking to CNN.

“We are not interested in how strong the Russian army is, we are ready to fight,” Vitali claimed.

“We are ready to die for our country of origin and for our families because it is our home.

“It’s our future and someone wants to come to our house and steal our future.”

The ring legends recently sent a video message asking the international community to unite against “Russian aggression”.

Wladimir said: “I call on all international partners to look at this tragedy that is happening today in Ukraine and this senseless war that will have neither winners nor losers.

“I just want to tell you that we must stand united against this Russian aggression.

“Don’t let it continue to happen in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world. United we are strong. Support Ukraine, thank you.”

It was recently reported that the Klitschko brothers were on a Russian “deadly target list” that includes high-ranking Ukrainians.

Fellow Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk also took up arms in the fight against Russia.

He told CNN: “I really don’t know when I’m going to get back in the ring.

“My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt.”

