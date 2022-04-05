Klopp Díaz Benfic Champions: Klopp and his talk with Díaz about Benfica: “We didn’t understand a single word” | sports

Jurgen Klopptechnical director of Liverpoolattended the media at the press conference prior to his team’s game against benficain the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The German strategist shared an anecdote he had with Louis Diaz, during the week prior to the meeting.

“Luis Díaz tried to talk to me about Benfica for about 10 minutes, but we didn’t understand any of his words”, Klopp commented between laughs in the press conference prior to the game on Tuesday in Portugal.

The technician added: “with Victor Matos (development coach), Pep Lijnders (Technical assistant), Diogo Jota and Luis we have enough specialists for Portuguese football. But we still analyze the team as usual, we don’t need inside stories. We had a meeting this morning with the guys for that.”

Díaz, who played for two and a half seasons in the porto, He knows what it’s like to face Benfica perfectly, even what it’s like to mark them. The duel between his previous team and the club of Lisbon It is considered one of the great classics of Portuguese football.

Luis Díaz has played eight games in this edition of the Champions League, six with ‘Dragao’, where he scored two goals and two with Liverpool, both as a substitute in the round of 16 series against Inter de Milan.