Klopp: “Lautaro among the strongest in the world. Inter-Liverpool is a real Champions League challenge “

The coach has entrusted the commentary on the Champions League draws to the official channels of the English club

After repeating the draws, Nyon’s urn put Liverpool on the road of Inter in the Champions. On the official website of the Reds, Jürgen Klopp commented on the draw: “I had to wait 54 years to play at San Siro for the first time … and now it will be twice in three months, so that’s good news! All right! Sure, it’s a difficult draw, for sure. I’m the leaders in Italy; one good team in a good moment. We will see how things go until we meet in February “.

It is a team with several players who have a lot of experience in the Premier League …

“Yes, obviously Sanchez and Dzeko know them well – and Lautaro Martinez is probably one of the strongest strikers in the world. Simone Inzaghi is there, in his first year, last year they were champions, but it’s the Liverpool mood: It’s never easy, but it’s still possible, so let’s give it a try. It’s a real Champions League challenge, so everything’s fine and I’m looking forward to it.

Do you think it was the right decision to redo the draw after the mistake in the initial one?

“Definitely. I saw him live and I thought,” You can’t leave him alone, there’s no way. “Sure, they had to do it again.”

December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 16:08)

