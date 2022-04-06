Klopp spoke about Luis Díaz in preview Benfica vs Liverpool, quarterfinals, Champions League | Champions League

Liverpool is ready for the second of its four goals of the season: Benfica, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, duel scheduled for this Tuesday (2:00 pm Colombian time).

The study of the rival is one of the priorities for a DT like Jürgen Klopp, who has a good number of informants about this opponent, although he is not always able to understand what they want to tell him.

The German himself told with laughter that Luis Díaz wanted to give him details but due to a language barrier he did his thing again.



“Luis Díaz tried to talk to me about Benfica for about 10 minutes, but we didn’t understand a single word (laughs)… With Vitor Matos (development coach), Pep Lijnders (technical assistant), Diogo Jota and Luis, we have enough specialists for Portuguese football,” he said.

Beyond the anecdotes, Liverpool does not have the luxury of leaving any details loose: “We analyze the team as usual anyway, we do not need internal stories. We had a meeting this morning with the boys for that,” added Klopp.

The truth, beyond that situation that can be funny, is that Díaz is a key card for the first leg of the quarterfinals not only because of his talent but also because of the fresh knowledge he brings about the rival, whom he was facing two months ago with Porto. That and the need to learn the English language quickly and well, now that he will not have commitments with the Colombian National Team, is a priority.