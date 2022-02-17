Klopp talks about Luis Díaz in the Champions League with Liverpool, praised by the British press | Champions League

Luis Díaz played his first game in the Champions League this Wednesday with the Liverpool shirt and the balance, although he had no assists or goals, was more than good.

Díaz was a substitute and came on in the 57th minute to change the reality of a team bogged down in attack, which collided again and again against the wall of an Inter Milan team that defended the Italian way: pure discipline and precision.

In his first touch he generated a goal option and, from then on, the team seemed to be infected and the 0-2 victory was the result of that injection of football. This is how DT himself saw it, Jürgen Klopp: “Luis is so natural when he enters that it is very useful for us. The boys who entered had an adequate impact. All three were very, very good.”

But he was not the only one who felt that the Colombian gave the team another air. The newspaper ‘The Mirror’ described it clearly: “Klopp had made three more changes just seconds before, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz introduced by Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Sadio Mane. Diaz, signed for 50 million pounds Sterling in January, he was one of the brightest players in the second half and forced a Milan Skriniar block after combining with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, the ‘Liverpool Echo’ headlined ‘Virgil van Dijk excellent and Luis Díaz exciting against Inter Milan’. and, after giving him 7 qualifying points, he detailed: “Encouraged whenever the ball was close to him and a blocked shot after a strong run”.