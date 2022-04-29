Klopp’s renewal with Liverpool, good news for Luis Díaz

the german technician Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, renewed his contract with the English team until 2026, two years more than what was signed.

A news that also benefits the Colombian player Luis Díazwho has responded to the confidence that the German strategist has given him.

The renewal announcement follows a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in the semi-final first leg, which leaves Liverpool one step away from their third Champions League final since Klopp took over as English manager in 2015.

With the Anfield team, Klopp has won a Premier League, the first in the last 30 years of the club’s history, a League Cup, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and the sixth European Cup for Liverpool.

Also, this season, he is on his way to achieving what no one else has achieved in the history of English football, title poker.

Liverpool already has the League Cup in its pocket, won against Chelsea, is in the FA Cup final, also against the ‘Blues’, one step away from the Champions League final, which will be played on 28 May in Paris, already one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with five games to go.

Individually, Klopp won The Best award in 2019 and 2020, awarded by FIFA, for best coach.

The German, who had previously managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, arrived at Liverpool in 2015, guiding the team to the Europa League final in his first season, where he lost against Unai Emery’s Sevilla.

After returning Liverpool to the Champions League in his first full campaign at Anfield, Klopp reached the runner-up position in the 2018/2019 season and the Premier the following year, with the disappointment of conquering it behind closed doors due to covid.

“There are many words I could use to describe how I feel… Delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a good way to start,” Klopp said. in the official announcement of the renewal.

Along with Klopp, his assistants Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz have also renewed their contracts.