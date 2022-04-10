Knee osteoarthritis How can we reduce the pain in one or two weeks?

osteoarthritis is the most common musculoskeletal pathology in the world. In Spain, it affects more than 7 million people. And osteoarthritis of the knee or gonarthrosis is one of the most frequent locations.

“The prevalence in our country is 10.2% (14% women and 5.7% men), and we must bear in mind that the knee is a weight-bearing joint that supports weight when doing basic activities such as walking, climbing and go down stairs or sit down,” explains Dr. Raquel Almodóvar, rheumatologist of the Fundación Alcorcón University Hospital.

Sport does not cause osteoarthritis

A fairly general idea is that practicing sports on a regular basis can cause osteoarthritis.

Well, rheumatology experts explain that there is no clear scientific evidence that physical activity or sport in itself conditions the appearance of osteoarthritis.

Another thing is if we talk about the ‘overuse’ that the elite athletes joints, in some cases due to misalignment, previous injury, or other disorders. In them it can lead to a deterioration of the joint and osteoarthritis appears at an early age.

In this sense, Dr. Almodóvar insists that:

“Science has not shown that sport is a trigger for the onset of osteoarthritis. On the contrary, high-quality scientific evidence has shown that physical exercise is universally recommended as first-line treatment in patients with knee osteoarthritis, since it doesn’t damage cartilage or increase inflammation, but rather has a protective effect.”

So… If I have knee osteoarthritis, can I exercise?

Correctly applied exercise is one of the safest treatments, and has hardly any adverse effects for people with knee osteoarthritis.

Physical activity and therapeutic exercise performed correctly, in addition to the beneficial effects already mentioned, improve pain and reduce the limitation in daily activities. And they hardly produce adverse effects.

You might think that exercising could increase pain or even damage cartilage, already damaged by osteoarthritis.

Well, the specialists of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) clarify that, although it is true that initially it can increase the pain a little while it is being done, it is mild and disappears in a few weeks.

In addition, they point out that there are studies that show that the effect of exercise on pain is similar to that produced if the patient takes an anti-inflammatory.

And to that we must add the effect on physical function, which is greater with physical exercise.

What is known is that with the performance of the exercises, adapted to the condition of each patient, the vast majority of those affected by osteoarthritis observe a pain improvement in a week or two.

Lastly, it is important to note that the physical exercise prevents weight gain caused by immobility due to the pain caused by osteoarthritis of the knee. And as Dr. Almodóvar warns:

“Obesity and other components of the metabolic syndrome, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, are risk factors or comorbidities associated with osteoarthritis. Likewise, an increase in mortality -mainly from cardiovascular causes- has been seen in people with osteoarthritis. So the practice of physical exercise is a great ally for these patients”.

What kind of exercises should patients with knee osteoarthritis do?

Both physical activity (walking, climbing stairs, walking, playing sports) and therapeutic exercise are very important in knee osteoarthritis.

Of course, always adapted to the clinical situation and the level of previous physical fitness.

The two types of exercise that have been shown to be most effective in scientific studies are aerobic or cardiovascular exercise and strengthening exercises, according to SER experts.

As for aerobic or cardiovascular exercises, rheumatologists consider that should be done at least 30 minutes each day.

If symptoms are mild, walking is a highly recommended activity. But if they are more pronounced, at first you should not perform exercises that load or imply an impact on the knee. In this case, the best would be the exercise bike or swimming.

Strengthening exercises, on the other hand, are indicated for both mild and more advanced osteoarthritis.

And it is good to know that the reference muscle in knee osteoarthritis is the quadriceps. So any exercise designed to strengthen it is essential.

Other muscles to pay attention to in these cases are the hamstrings (located on the back of the thigh), responsible for bending or flexing the leg. Reinforcing it allows to give greater stability to the knee.