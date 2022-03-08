Knee pain while running? Don’t stop: fix it like this!

Find out what the meaning of the knee pain you feel while running and when it is necessary to intervene in order not to aggravate the situation.

Suffering from knee pain while running is a fairly common problem. Above all, when the arrival of spring pushes you to wear sneakers to give yourself some healthy physical movement. Unfortunately the knee area is made up of muscle bands that can become inflamed for various reasons leading to that dull pain that often forces you to stop.

A pain that should never be underestimated because at times it can be a symptom of something wrong and that if not treated immediately could lead to more serious and difficult situations to solve. Here, then, is cWhat is important to know about it in order not to compromise your health.

Knee pain: causes and possible remedies

Feeling painful in the knee when running can be normal. Often this happens due to a fatigue of the part which in turn can be caused by wrong shoes, by paths that are too steep or uphill and by an incorrect posture while running.

In most cases, to understand the extent of the problem just stop and do some stretching. In this way the muscle should recover allowing you to resume running or to go home normally and on your own legs. Faced with this situation, a few days of rest is usually more than necessary to fully recover.

But what to do when the pain persists despite stretching and makes it difficult to even stand? In this case, as well as when you have a general pain in the legs, the advice is to immediately consult a doctor. And, in the specific case of the knee, to an orthopedist. The problem may indeed be bigger and involve areas of the knee that may be important to treat. Whether it’s a runner’s knee or a position that has created some internal injury in fact, only the doctor will be able to understand how to act to solve the problem.

Sometimes, rest and physiotherapy are in fact more than enough. In other cases, however, it may be important to act on the part in order to immobilize it for a while. Then a bandage or, in the worst cases, a cast is likely to be done. The latter eventuality, however, is only linked to cases in which the knee was fractured or seriously injured while running.

More generally, the orthopedist himself will suggest changing shoes or strengthening the legs with targeted exercises such as, for example, elastic bands aimed at working the muscles around the knee. Alternatively there are also protections that you can wear when you go for a run and which help keep both knees in the correct position.

What matters is to always have an eye for any pain. Especially if this proves to be persistent and able to limit normal tasks such as, for example, walking or standing. Doing so will avoid more serious problems caused only by a lack of attention to the initial situation.