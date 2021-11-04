“Knee problem for Immobile”
Eve of the Europa League for the Lazio of coach Maurizio Sarri, the biancocelesti will visit Marseille tomorrow, at stake heavy points for the qualification for the next round: the Capitoline coach spoke a little while ago at the press conference, below are the most interesting passages.
Sarri on the pitfalls of the trip to Marseille
“Very difficult: it would be crazy to come to the Velodrome and think of having an easy match. Marseille defend with one form and attack with another, and they have shown in the first leg that they have excellent technical qualities. French football is very close to ours. Serie A, with even higher excellences. We can’t expect anything simple, but we knew it by seeing the group. ”
Sarri on the conditions of the building
“Ciro, in addition to the problem of the intestinal virus, also has a small problem on the outside of his knee. Now he is sore, we’ll see tomorrow because today he still had problems in changing directions. Apart from him, I saw the boys well this morning. Cataldi he had an ailment, but is recovering. Let’s see if Milinkovic feels the need to play only one segment of the match or all: he comes from 7 consecutive matches including those with the national team. ”
Sarri on the way to the Europa League
“In the end it can be decisive. Up to now we have not shown that we can hold up the double competition: after the 3 matches of the Europa League we have collected only one point. We are now at stake and tomorrow we will see. If we want to grow we need continuity: two Good matches are not synonymous with continuity. We have shown that we know how to react to shit figures, but continuity is another thing. ”
Sarri on the possible renewal with Lazio
“It will be evaluated next week, now we have other things to do. The only thing I can say is that I am fine at Lazio. I like the people who work in the club and I have a good relationship with the president, but we have to sit down and talk about it “.