“Knee problem for Immobile”

Sarri on the pitfalls of the trip to Marseille

“Very difficult: it would be crazy to come to the Velodrome and think of having an easy match. Marseille defend with one form and attack with another, and they have shown in the first leg that they have excellent technical qualities. French football is very close to ours. Serie A, with even higher excellences. We can’t expect anything simple, but we knew it by seeing the group. ”

Sarri on the conditions of the building

“Ciro, in addition to the problem of the intestinal virus, also has a small problem on the outside of his knee. Now he is sore, we’ll see tomorrow because today he still had problems in changing directions. Apart from him, I saw the boys well this morning. Cataldi he had an ailment, but is recovering. Let’s see if Milinkovic feels the need to play only one segment of the match or all: he comes from 7 consecutive matches including those with the national team. ”