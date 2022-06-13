Knives Out: its sequel already has an official title and will premiere on Netflix | Film and TV

The movie Knives Out (Between knives and secrets) was one of the most successful of 2019. Today it was announced that this film will have a sequel, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Glass Onion: A mystery between knives and secrets). This was announced by director Rian Johnson on his Twitter account.

“In the aftermath of Between knives and secretsby Rian Johnson, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a mystery involving new suspects,” says the official synopsis released so far.

“One thing I love about Agatha Christie is that she never stagnated creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know the opposite is true,” Johnson said on his account. from Twitter.

“It wasn’t just about scenarios or methods of murder, she was constantly expanding the genre conceptually. Under the crime novel umbrella, she wrote spy novels, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, character studies psychological, glamorous travelogues”.

“When I made Knives Outthat’s what got me excited about the prospect of doing more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc: emulating Christie and making each film like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, raison d’être… and ( ta dah) title,” added the director.

In Knives Out we meet Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a ruthless detective, investigates the death of an elderly crime novelist in the mansion of the deceased. Benoit will have to overcome the traps and lies that the novelist’s family and servants have created. It is currently available on Netflix. In addition to Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, among others, also stand out in the cast.

The film received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, and acting, grossing $311.4 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, it received three nominations in the Musical or Comedy category and also received nominations for Best Original Screenplay at the 73rd and 92nd British Academy Film Awards. of the Academy Awards.

On March 31, 2021, it was learned that Netflix bought the rights to two sequels to Knives Out for $469 million dollars. The filming of this new sequel began on June 28, 2021 in Greece. No further cast or plot details are yet known.