Knives Out, The Adam Project and The Gray Man in the new teaser [VIDEO]

The night of Super Bowl has given film and TV fans a lot to talk about: in addition to trailers for Doctor Strange and it’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerin fact, a teaser of the main and expected ones was shown releases of 2022 on Netflix.

Many of the projects had already been announced for some time, but it’s interesting to see a first look at what’s coming to the platform in the next year. Great space was given above all to The Adam Projectnew films from the producers of Free Guy: directed by Shawn Levyarrives March 1st on Netflix and has Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer GarnerWalker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana in the cast. As you can see from the images, it will be a sci-fi about time travel: the character of the Deadpool actor meets a young version of him and there will be spaceships and futuristic technologies.

New images also for The Gray Mana film by the Russo brothers that brings their old acquaintance back to the stage Chris Evans: stopped the clothes from Captain Americathe actor plays here a psychopathic CIA agent on the trail of his former colleague Ryan Gosling.

Space also for a first new image of Knives Out 2, sequel always directed by Rian Johnson which brings back to the cinema Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc. Among the films presented by Netflix for 2022, also the spin-off the forerunner of Knives Outwhich is the sequel to Enola Holmes: the sister of the famous Sherlock will once again be played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Other movies shown at the Super Bowl, in no particular order, are: The Motheraction directed by Niki Caro with includes Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal; Me Timecomedy with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart; Day Shift, centered on a family man starting a job as a vampire hunter and starring Jamie Foxx; finally the fantasy The School of Good and Evil.

THE TEASER OF NETFLIX FOR THE SUPER BOWL

There is room for many genres and great actors. What movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED