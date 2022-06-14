Knives Out: The new film in the saga of Rian Johnson will be called “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Knives Out” or “Between Knives and Secrets”as it is known in Latin AmericaIt was one of the most successful movies of 2019 given its mysterious plot and its overtones of detective films that earned it a place in the gala of the Oscar awards of that year.

And it is that the cast formed then by Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Don Johnson, among others, it grabbed the world’s attention for the particular narrative it presented.

Now the director of the tape, Ryan Johnsonshared on his Twitter account the official title of the new film in the saga, which will be named “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Glass Onion: A mystery between knives and secrets). In addition, it was confirmed that the film will reach Netflix later this year.

The first synopsis of this film indicates that: “In the sequel to Rian Johnson’s With Knives and Secrets, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a mystery involving new suspects.”

With $311 million gross worldwide, on a budget of 40 million, “Knives Out” became one of the biggest box office hits of the 2019.

Tribute and parody of the stories of Christie Agathathe plot of “Knives Out” started from the investigation into the death of the patriarch (Plummer) from a wealthy family.

The tape received 97% positive reviews in the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and earned a nomination for Oscar (Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Johnson) and three candidates for the Golden Globes: best comedy or musical film, best comedy or musical actor for Daniel Craig and best comedy or musical actress for Ana de Armas.

According to reports, the new installment of “Knives Out” will have Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.