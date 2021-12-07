Knock At The Cabin, Dave Bautista stars in the new film by M. Night Shyamalan

After working with prominent directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson, Dave Bautista found his latest ‘big shot’ of the camera: M. Night Shyamalan. The former wrestler is in the final stages of negotiations to play the protagonist in the next film by the director of Old, titled Knock At The Cabin.

Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the film with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Universal recently announced the official release date: February 3, 2023.

M. Night Shyamalan has always loved surrounding himself with action movie stars, and after Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Wahlberg and James McAvoy, he opted for Dave Bautista.

Old grossed over 90 million of dollars at the worldwide box office and ranked as the sixth Shyamalan film to debut at # 1.

After leaving the ring, Dave Bautista has distinguished himself in great cinema, starring in several successful films, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Blade Runner 2049 and most recently Dune, both directed by Denis Villeneuve.

There may also be a Lethal Weapon-style film in his future alongside Jason Momoa for MGM.

A few months ago Dave Bautista confessed to being broke when he was offered to participate in Guardians of the Galaxy, a film that opened the doors of Hollywood to him.