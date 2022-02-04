Knock knock, all the curiosities about the film with Keanu Reeves

It goes on the air Tonight on TV Friday, January 28, 2022, prime time on Channel 20 the film Knock knock starring Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo: let’s discover all the curiosity. The film is from 2015, it is a thriller film directed by Eli Roth.

It goes on the air Tonight on TV Friday, January 28, 2022, prime time on Channel 20 the film Knock knock starring Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo: let’s discover all the curiosity. The film is from 2015, it is a thriller film directed by Eli Roth. Evan Webber is an architect happily married to Karen, a successful artist. The woman for the weekend of the fathers day, leaves with the children for a trip to the beach previously planned. Evan, left alone in his beautiful luxury home, works on a project. That same evening, two women knock on his door, Genesis and Bel. With the excuse of having to use the internet to find the address of a party, the two girls enter the house. Thus will the problems begin for Evan, who will have to try to survive the two until his family returns.

Among the names of the producers of the Knock Knock movie are Colleen Camp and Sondra Locke who starred in the 1977 Death Game movie. Death Game was directed by Peter S. Traynor and, in fact, Knock Knock is the official remake.

Camp and Locke wrote the script at the time, collaborating with Michael Ronald Ross and Anthony Overman.

Lorenza Izzo was married to the director of the film Eli Roth, from 2014 to 2018.

The film grossed $ 6.3 million from a $ 2 million budget.

Initially, the film was to be screened in Italy in 2015, then released to 2016: the title, in the same year, was included in the Infinity catalog and aired on Canale 5.

Trailer

We leave you at trailer of the 2015 film directed by Eli Roth.