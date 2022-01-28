“Knock Knock”, Keanu Reeves’ erotic horror tonight on tv

“You’re a lifesaver Evan, not everyone these days would bring two complete strangers into the house ... “. It’s night. The rain is raging. Two girls like soaked kittens are at the door of a house. Lost, they knock to look for the address of a party. Their cell phone got wet. Behind the door a man alone. “Knock Knock“, Tonight on TV you are not safe even in your own home ..

A quiet weekend, that the architect Evan Webber he had to spend in his luxury home working on a construction project. While his wife and children were at the seaside. Keanu Reeves remains a tender and bewildered little man, only the time for a ringing. The viewer will soon realize that the disheveled is fascinating Reeves, master of the house, will fall into the snares of savvy guests. The professional stolen from the DJ console, that evening shows off his old art: he will put vinyls on the plate for the young girls. To make them feel at ease. Much care for two nocturnal troublemakers. “Knock Knock“, Immediately presents itself as an erotic horror. 2015, written, directed and produced by Eli Roth. It is entirely inspired by the film “Death Game“Of 1977 by Peter S. Traynor. There is also the actress Colleen Camp, in the role of Vivian, who played one of the protagonists in the original film.

Knock Knock, keys in the keyhole

Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) And Nice (Ana de Armas), are the two witches, terrorists ‘next door’. The first, of Chilean origin, was the wife of Roth, the director, whom he met on the set of “The Green Inferno“. Precisely because it was her husband who directed it, she had no problem interpreting the nude scenes. While De Armas, Cuban, became famous later thanks to “Blade Runner 2049” And “Dinner with crime“. They are the handmaids of this intense horror; not characterized by blood and carnage, but by an intellectual torture, which aims at the psyche. Not only that: sound principles, the fidelity of a father of a family, will be sadistically tempted. A refreshing shower granted to girls will be the trap to attract the man to the bathroom, naked without shame. And to Mr. Keanu Reeves all that remains is to be seduced, exhausted and defeated. Powerless, alone in denying himself. “Knock Knock”Tonight on TV brings chills, of all kinds, for all appetites.

The next day, accusing him of adultery and pedophilia, the girls take possession of the house. They tie him up, immobilize him. They disclose a video of a relationship with him on social media. Little is left to the imagination. A bit of subtle modesty never entered that door. Seduction is only the initial weapon. The ‘courtship’ mechanism could have lasted longer, making the film more captivating, but too soon we pass to the explicit, to violence. Sexual perversions, and embarrassing scenes reach a climax. And the uncensored dialogues. It was a dark and stormy night ..: the computer, the pouring rain, the shadows. Produced by Quentin Tarantino, written on the poster, has attracted mixed reviews, positive and negative. Many have wondered how Keanu Reeves accepted a similar role. “Well, you don’t look that dangerous, and at worst I think… I would be able to keep you at bay ”. The architect apparently says, seeing in them who knows what vocation.

Keanu Reeves, doormat man

“Dad had a party”. It seems that the real owner of the house used as a set, was about to faint when he saw the disorder, by the two furies, created to shoot the scenes. Far from any credibility, the plot continues: arousing anger in the public, in front of a mighty man who cannot cope with two passing hysterics. Tonight on TV the sinister sound of a knock, “Knock Knock“. Who is it? I’m movie.

Federica De Candia.

