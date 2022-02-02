Knock on the upcoming mortgage: what to do to save yourself

Along with the rise in energy prices, another blow to Italian consumers could come with the increase in interest rates on home loans.

The market trends in the first month of 2022 continue in the furrow of the last quarter of 2021 with a stabilization of interest rates following a gradual rise during the whole of the past year and which was discussed in a previous article from IlGiornale. It.

THE fixed rates – which constitute 90% of the type of loan disbursement contracts – in fact they are now well above 1%, settling, in the current month, at 1.20% against 0.76% of the variable rate.

To contribute to this increase, which considerably affects the final cost of buying a house, there is undoubtedly the recovery of the economy after the period of “crisis” linked to the pandemic from COVID-19; moreover, inflation has also begun to gallop and which could have repercussions above all on the portfolio of those who have opted for the variable rate.

Second Mutuionline“ at the beginning of the year, variable rates continue to remain at 0.76% as in the second half of 2021, while fixed rates show a slight average increase of 2 bps compared to December, settling at 1.20% “As regards the estimates for the future, we expect a continuation of the trend of increasing the mix of purchases with respect to subrogations, also thanks to the” young mortgage “which continues to be very attractive.

As evidenced by the analysis of mortgage applications received in the last two years carried out by Immobiliare.it, in fact, with the first glimmers of return to normal, the real estate market was among the first to recover: “ The desire to become homeowners involves more and more Italians and, although most of the loans granted continue to be in favor of the over 36, in the last two years there has been a progressive increase, equal to + 6.4%, in young mortgages out of total loans disbursed. On the other hand, looking at the total loans disbursed, starting from September 2020 the under 36 market resumed growing at a faster rate than that of the over 36, and this trend has intensified since February 2021. As a percentage, from January 2020, mortgages granted to the Under 36s marked a + 70%, against the + 34% recorded for mortgages to the over 36s “.

The average disbursement of young mortgages without a guarantor is around 120,000 euros. Starting from the end of the third quarter of 2021, the average disbursement of this type of mortgage, thanks to the lowering of rates and the Consap guarantee, experienced a steadily positive growth, which led it to rise above 125,000 euros in the last quarter. of the year.

The increase in interest rates, while remaining below 2% according to projections, could still have a negative impact on the trend; therefore consumers are starting to move especially those who took out a mortgage some time ago looking at the opportunities that the market offers at the moment, they could decide to change their condition.

An option to check could be that of subrogation of the mortgage; let’s see how it works

What is the subrogation of the loan

Introduced in 2008, as written in a previous IlGiornale.It article, “ it consists in the possibility of moving one’s mortgage from one credit institution to another in order to renegotiate the general conditions of the access contract for the purchase of the house; in fact it is the transfer of a mortgage loan from one bank to another that offers better conditions “.

There are no costs in moving from one institution to another as there are no penalties for repayment by the initial disbursement bank for the borrower; moreover, even the operations related to the preliminary investigation (eg: cadastral assessments and appraisal costs) must not be carried out again while the only expense is that of the registration fee of the subrogation in the real estate registers.

Going then to the savings on rates, these will depend on the amount of residual debt but to make the difference, at this moment, it could be (with due care) that of replacing a fixed-rate mortgage with a variable-rate one (perhaps with a maximum ceiling) which could bring interest down to 0.70% against the current 1-1.2% currently applied.