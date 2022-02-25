Knockout City will be free and Velan Studios separates from EA

Velan Studiosannounced that his ball fighting game, Knockout Citywill be completely free starting this fall, in addition to becoming independent from Electronic Arts to publish the title alone.

The news was confirmed by the video game’s website, stating that Knockout City will become free to play starting with Season 6, which coincides with the start of Knockout City’s second year of updates as well.

With Year 2, Velan Studios will also be disassociating itself from Electronic Arts, where it will be responsible for bringing the game solo and self-publishing. The developer also appreciated the support provided by EA Originals, and determined that the most logical thing is that since it is a free game, they themselves are responsible for publishing it and working more closely with the community.

Currently, the multiplayer video game is moving towards its fifth season called Season 5: Greatest Hits. Due to the free transition, it will have less content such as fewer packs and cosmetic items, there will also be no maps, balls or the Brawl Pass (the Knockout City battle pass). However, once Season 6 arrives, all content will reappear.

For people who have already bought Knockout City, they will have as a gift a LoyaltyBundlewhich includes exclusive cosmetics, experience boosts, and in-game coins (Holobux).