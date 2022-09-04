“Knockout game”: they warn of a dangerous challenge in New York

The famous challenges of social networks such as TikTok go beyond the limits of virtuality and come to reality to attack the integrity of the users themselves or other people, as is the case of the knockout gamethe game of KO, a street challenge that although it is relatively old in the United States, returned this year to scare the residents of New York, whose victims number more than ten, including a 74-year-old woman.

The rise of the dangerous game has led the New York authorities to warn citizens of the game that could cost the life of the victim, only in order to give the perpetrator the winner in front of his witnesses.

According to local newspapers, the goal of KO is to catch an unsuspecting person and hit them from behind in order to knock them unconscious with a single blow. The victim is chosen randomly.

It may interest you

The New York police have registered about 20 cases as of August this year and in some of them the severity of the injury has placed the victim on the verge of death.

The security cameras on the streets of the city have served to record the savage attacks, including that of a 74-year-old woman in Manhattan or that of a 34-year-old man who was assaulted while standing in line at a shopping center. from Brooklyn.

“KO games are back and it’s not just for the mentally ill, it’s also for people who are bored, angry and unscrupulous,” said Michael Alcazar, a retired NY detective.

The first case of knockout game was recorded in 1992, when the young MIT student, Yngve Raustein, was murdered by a group of boys from Massachusetts, who explained after being arrested that the objective of the “game” was to hit anyone in a random way until leaving her unconscious and if it was not achieved, the group would attack the person who failed to do so.