Know all the details about the Latina who will star in the prequel – Publimetro México

The film trilogy of “The Hunger Games”, and its homonymous novels, will always be remembered as a high-level production thanks to its well-balanced plot between drama, action, suspense and love. The films, which catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to fame, now have a prequel called “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.” The delivery intends to repeat the pattern of recognition that was applied to the protagonist of the first three films, so she already has her new signing confirmed, and the emerging star is nothing less than a young woman of Latin origin. This is Rachel Zegler and in this article we are going to tell you everything that is known about her.

The actress, just 21 years old, will be the main character in the adaptation of the book by author Suzanne Collins, and will work alongside Tom Blyth. He will play Coriolanus Snow and she will play Lucy Gray Baird, a 16-year-old tribute from District 12 who changed the rules of the competition, establishing herself as the first rebel, before Katniss Everdeen. The story takes place several decades before the events of the first three installments of “The Hunger Games” and follows Snow’s life at the age of 18, when she was on her quest for power. This new film is scheduled to be released in November 2023 and will be directed again by Francis Lawrence, who was already in charge of “Catching Fire” and the two “Mockingjay” feature films.

Zegler made his debut in the world of cinema last year with the film “West Side Story”, also known by its Spanish name “Amor sin Barreras”. In the film, which is a kind of urban-modernization of Shakespeare’s story “Romeo and Juliet” and which had already been versioned but in the play format for Broadway, the actress plays María Vásquez. The plot follows his life and that of Tony, two teenagers linked to rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, who fall in love in New York City in the 1950s. The remake, which was nominated for an Oscar, was Directed by Steven Spielberg.

The interpreter was also chosen to play Disney’s new Snow White in a film that is in full production and will be directed by Marc Webb, and the participation of actress Gal Gadot, famous for her role as “Wonder Woman”. ”, but this time he will give life to “The evil queen”. Despite being relatively new in the world of cinema, Rachel Zegler has extensive background on the stage, specifically in musical theater, adding to her resume participation in works such as “42nd Street”, “Les Miserables” and even the theatrical version of “West Side Story”, where he also played the same role he has in the film of the same name.