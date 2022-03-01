Know all the premieres of Prime Video in March

Check here all the launches of the streaming service in March. (Prime Video)

New month, new releases. From this March 1, the premieres of series and movies will reach Prime Video with the best selection for all tastes of viewers. From the second season of Star Trek: Picardthrough the animated series inspired by TheBoys, to the long-awaited film by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, these are all the upcoming releases that can be enjoyed throughout this month.

my son – March 1st

James McAvoy and Claire Foy star in this thriller drama film centered on the story of a work-obsessed father who receives the worst news from his ex-wife: his seven-year-old son has disappeared at camp. They will search for the child when it becomes evident that he has been kidnapped. The most incredible thing about this film was that McAvoy improvised all of his dialogue.

James McAvoy improvised his lines for the movie “My Son.” (Prime Video)

No particular signs – March 1st

Magdalena embarks on a journey through Mexico to search for her son who disappeared and was presumed dead by the authorities after trying to cross the border into the United States. The woman does not believe them and, on this journey, she meets Miguel, a man who has been deported back to Mexican lands and travels to meet his mother again. Each one will discover something on the path they trace to see their loved ones again.

star trek picard, youSeason 2– March 4

Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) He returns with his crew on a new adventure that will take them back in time. The legendary crew star trek You’ll recruit new and old friends to face the perils of Earth in the 21st century as you race against time to save the galaxy from one of your greatest enemies. The 10 new episodes will arrive on the platform.

“Star Trek: Picard” stars Patrick Stewart in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. (Prime Video)



The Boys Presents: Diabolical – March 4

This animated series is inspired by the universe of TheBoys and tells various stories differentiated by their narratives and animation styles. The original series of Prime Video It was based on the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and shows the darker side of superheroes in a wicked, violent and unjust world. The spinoff It will have eight chapters.

Watch the official trailer for “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”. (Prime Video)

The Comeback Trail – March 4

Starring for the stars Robert de Niro, Moran Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones, this film focuses on the story of Max Barber, a movie producer who finds himself in trouble when he has to settle a debt with the boss of a local mafia. To raise the money, he starts shooting a movie with a veteran movie actor, Duke Montana, and devises an insurance scam on him. Will he be able to get out of this mess unscathed?

Robert de Niro is part of the cast of “The Comeback Trail”. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Flour, the lieutenant vs the canceller – March 10th

“The eight-episode series recounts the misadventures of Lieutenant Harina along with his partner, Officer Ramírez. Both must catch a serial killer known as El Cancelador, whose goal is to end the lives of social media influencers with a very personal stamp, “says the official synopsis. It is a series derived from the most viral sketch of back door: Lieutenant Flour.

porn and ice cream – March 11th

Pablo (Martin Piroyansky) and Ramon (Nachito Saralegui) are two thirtysomethings who have failed in life and, along with Ceci (sofia morandi), a con artist, pretend to have a rock band. However, the deception will go far and it will really come true, although they will find many stones along the way to fulfill this project. The comedy series was filmed in Argentina.

In “Porn and Ice Cream,” two social outcasts and a young hustler decide to start a fake rock band. (Prime Video)

upload, season 2 – March 11

Between comedy and science fiction, this television proposal reunites us with Nathan and other characters. The young man faces a serious problem in her life: Ingrid, her girlfriend, has come to visit him in Lakeview to strengthen her relationship even though he no longer feels anything for her. On the other hand, Nora is now part of the anti-tech rebel group called The Ludds.

Deep water – March 18th

this month will come the long-awaited film that led to Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms to live a short and mediatic romance . The actor gives life to Vic Van Allen; and she, to Melinda Van Allen. They are both a well-to-do couple from New Orleans who begin to experience difficulties in their marriage due to jealousy, resentment and mistrust of each other. It is based on the novel by the American writer Patricia Highsmith and directed by Adrian Lyne.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas bring a married couple to life in “Deep Waters.” (Prime Video)

teacher – March 18th

Read the description of this dramatic thriller: “Gail Bishop and Jasmine Moore, two African-American women, begin to share their disturbing experiences at a predominantly white New England college. The series stars Regina Hall (known for Scary Movie) and Zoe Renee (known for jinn)”.

neither yours nor mine – March 18th

Roberto and Amanda are a wealthy couple and they live surrounded by the greatest luxuries, but nothing is perfect in the paradise of love. Her husband is being unfaithful to him with a flamenco dancer, so in a master plan to bring him back, he forms an alliance with Diego, a street musician and Lía’s boyfriend. Surprisingly, a close bond will be born between the two in the process.

