know details about the group that comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In recent weeks, information has been revealed about the Thunderbolts, a team that will make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is already known who the characters that make up this association are, but there are still doubts about them.

Specifically, this group is made up of: Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian/Alexei Alanovich Shostakov (David Harbour), task master/Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko) and USAgent/John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

They are all led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and are brought together to fulfill missions of high risk and extreme danger.

Some of them will return to the MCU taking a greater role and, taking into account the forces they represent, as well as their past, many wonder if they are heroes or villains.

Statements of the actors

One of the protagonists of the film, Stan, who plays Barnestalked with ExtraTV and he referred to that great doubt that surrounds the characters.

“It’s always interesting when you, as a member of the audience, you may have to decide if we are villains or heroes“, he began by saying, appealing to the story of Thunderbolts will be key to solving this.

“I think that’s what’s compelling about the movie. It’s very unconventional like that. So it starts a bit like: ‘Who is really the protagonist or the antagonist‘…”.

For its part, Harbour, who plays Red Guardian and we already saw in Black Widowjoked about the team formed for this new UCM project.

“It’s a unique movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You’ve got a bunch of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who aren’t really up to superhero standards.“.

movie details

Jake Schreier, director of the film, also spoke about this work and was quite excited to be part of the franchise. In addition, he highlighted the positive of the cast and the characters in charge of him.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have a cast like this, to get characters that they have so much richness and depth, and see what happens when they face“.

For now very little is known about the plot, only that it comes as a sequel to Black Widow and the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel plans the premiere of Los Thunderbolts for him July 26, 2024, so there is still a long way to go. During this time it is expected that more details will be revealed and we will learn its true importance within the UCM for the future.