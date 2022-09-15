Entertainment

know details about the group that comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In recent weeks, information has been revealed about the Thunderbolts, a team that will make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is already known who the characters that make up this association are, but there are still doubts about them.

Specifically, this group is made up of: Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian/Alexei Alanovich Shostakov (David Harbour), task master/Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko) and USAgent/John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

They are all led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and are brought together to fulfill missions of high risk and extreme danger.

Some of them will return to the MCU taking a greater role and, taking into account the forces they represent, as well as their past, many wonder if they are heroes or villains.

